Nigeria’s first lady, Aisha Buhari, has returned to the country after spending six months in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

According to reports, the first lady returned to the Presidential Villa on Wednesday night.

It would be recalled that Mrs Buhari had silently relocated abroad after Hanan, one of her daughters, got married in September 2020.

Following her absence at the State House, questions were raised concerning her whereabouts, however, the Presidency failed to make comments in this regard.

