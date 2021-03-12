Bandits, in the early hours of Friday, abducted an unspecified number of female students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation in Mando in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

According to PUNCH, the most affected were female students as their male counterparts were not taken away.

The Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, has confirmed the incident, saying that investigation is ongoing.

Also, the Kaduna State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, Mohammed Jalige, ASP, confirmed the attack, noting that it took place last night.

