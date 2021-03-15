Bandits, on Monday morning, invaded a nursery and primary school in Kaduna State, abducting an uncertified number of pupils and teachers.

Community members told Daily Trust that the bandits came around 9 am when pupils of the UBE Primary School in Rama, a village in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area were trooping in.

Narrating, a resident who identified himself as Abdulsalam Adam, said the gunmen came on about 12 motorcycles.

“I have been told that three teachers and some pupils have been abducted but we are trying to ascertain the true situation. Right now, our vigilante boys and other volunteers have gone after the bandits.

“We are in the school right now, what we are trying to do is comb the bushes because some of the children ran into the bush. So, we don’t know how many were abducted at the moment.”

Mai Saje Rama, another resident, said: “There is a particular parent whose name is Halilu. He said he saw them carry his son on a motorcycle. Most of them decided to brave it by going after the bandits. We are in the school and we have sent for security agents but they have not arrived yet.”

Mohammadu Birnin Gwari, a resident of Birnin Gwari, said two of his brothers were among the teachers abducted by the bandits.

He gave their names as Umar Hassan and Rabiu Salisu Takau.

