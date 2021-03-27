A bomb reportedly exploded at the Umuola Hall, Ward 8, Ogbor Hill, Aba North council, just as voting process for the by-election into the Aba North/South federal constituency seat was going on.

It was learnt that no life was lost, however, electoral materials were scattered as workers, voters and party agents scampered to safety.

Security agents have since stormed the area to restore order, while efforts are in place to restart the voting process.

A voter, who gave his name as Chinedu Eze, spoke to Vanguard, saying, “We were on queue; some people were being accredited to cast their votes when we heard a loud sound. Everybody took to their heels. It was a bomb and we didn’t know where it came from.”

The State Police Command is yet to react to this development.

