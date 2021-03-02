As part of efforts to tackle insecurity in Zamfara State, President Muhammadu Buhari has declared the state a no-fly zone.

The National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (retd.), on Tuesday, said Buhari’s directive is coming on the heels of incessant killings and abductions in the area.

Monguno added that the President also approved the recommendation that mining activities in the state should stop immediately.

Monguno, speaking at the end of a meeting of the National Security Council held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, said:

“The President has approved, based on our recommendations, the imposition and enforcement of a ban on all mining activities in Zamfara with immediate effect until further notice.

“He has directed the Minister of Defence and the National Security Adviser to deploy massive military and intelligence assets to restore normalcy to that part of the country.

“He has also approved that Zamfara State should be declared ‘a no-fly zone” with immediate effect.”

The National Security Adviser further said that Buhari directed security officials to clamp down on all those behind the security challenges being witnessed in the state and across the country.

Monguno noted that some people were already under surveillance.

