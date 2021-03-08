Breaking NewsSociety

Breaking: Chief Alex Duduyemi loses wife 7 months after celebrating 85th birthday

Chief Alex Duduyemi, the wealthy Ile Ife, Osun State born businessman has lost the wife of his youth, Stella Olushola to the cold hands of death.

The chairman of Ovation Group, Dele  who is close friends with the Duduyemis,  revealed this on his official Twitter page.

It is still unknown what the cause of her death was.

It was only in August 2020 that the Aro of the World as he is fondly called, clocked 85 and unable to celebrate it as lavishly as he would have wanted to, his loving wife made attempts to make it memorable for him by organizing a zoom party for the celebration.

And now seven months after the celebrations, he has been thrown into mourning the passing of his dear wife. Her death will no doubt hit him quite hard as like the late Hannah Awolowo was the jewel of inestimable value to the late Chief Obafemi, so was Stella to Chief Alex Duduyemi.

They were inseparable and never left each other’s company except on matters beyond their control. He will surely miss her and life will never remain the same again.

