The federal government, through the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, has suspended flight operations of Azman Air.

In a statement made available to PUNCH on Tuesday, the NCAA Director-General, Capt. Musa Nuhu said the suspension was with immediate effect.

The statement partly read:

“Following a series of incidents involving Azman Air Boeing 737 Aircraft, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority has pursuant to Section 35 (2) of the Civil Aviation Act, 2006 and Part 1.3.3.3 (A) of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations 2015, suspended the operations of all the Boeing 737 Aircraft in the Fleet of Azman Air Services Limited, with effect from March 15, 2021.

“The suspension is to enable the Authority to conduct an audit of the airline to determine the root cause(s) of the incidents, and recommend corrective actions to forestall re-occurrence.”

Details shortly…

