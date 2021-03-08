The blatant killings and disregard for human life by Fulani herdsmen in Oyo doesn’t seem like it is abating as the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams has raised the alarm over the killing of four men at Idiyan village, Igangan, Oyo state by men believed to be disciples of the arrested notorious Fulani warlord, Abdullah Iskilu Wakili.

The four men were hacked to death about 2: am today at the village.

Two of the men killed were said to be members of the community police in the area.

Iba Adams, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Aderemi, said the four men were killed in the most gruesome manner, adding that the audio and pictorial evidences at his disposal indicated that the killers have been terrorising the village and its environs, engaging in untold kidnapping and killing.

The statement added that assailants have also collected over 800 million naira as ransom from their captives.

Adams, expressed worry that the security situation in the southwest is becoming too worrisome, maintaining that the situation could have been so worse if not for the efforts of the Odua Peoples Congress, OPC.

The Yoruba generalissimo, however, warned criminal herders to stay away from the region, disclosing that OPC and other local security operatives will continue to ensure that the region is safe for residents.

Adams, while reacting to the arrest of four members of the OPC that nabbed the notorious kidnapper by the police, said it is purely an admittance of failure for the police to arrest the gallant men that had assisted them in nabbing the notorious kidnapper, Wakili and three of his men.