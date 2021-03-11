Breaking News

BREAKING: Gunmen abduct students, lecturer in Edo State

Edo State
On Wednesday night, gunmen invaded the National Institute of Construction Technology, Uromi, Esan Northeast Local Government Area of Edo State, kidnapping two students and a lecturer.

It was gathered that the gunmen stormed the school shooting sporadically.

The incidence heightened tension in the area, with parents and guardians trooping in and out of the institute to ascertain the whereabouts of their children and wards.

While confirming the report, the Edo state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Bello Kontongs, a Superintendent of Police (SP), said they were on the trail of the kidnappers.

“It is true, three persons were kidnapped, two students and one staff. The police are after the kidnappers and we will get them,” he said.

 

