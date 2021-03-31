Former Central Bank Governor, CBN, Prof. Charles Soludo , who is one of the gubernatorial aspirants in Anambra State for the November governorship election was today, attacked by gunmen.

Three policemen among the security aides attached to Soludo were shot dead in the attack.

The gunmen reportedly disrupted an interactive session between some youths and Soludo at a civic centre in Isuofia community in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The National Secretary of All Soludo Support Groups and the Convener of Youths Earnestly Seek Soludo (YEES), Dr. Nelson Obinna Omenugha, said the state Commissioner for Public Utilities, Engineer Emeka Ezenwanne, was abducted by the gunmen. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack. DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, Police Public Relations Officer in the State, confirmed the attack to Daily Trust but did not go into details.

This is the latest in the campaign of violence on security agents in the Southern part of the country.

