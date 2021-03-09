Lagos State government has received doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu confirmed that they arrived around 4pm on Tuesday. He assured residents that the vaccines were kept in a safe place.

On March 2, the long-awaited vaccine arrived the country courtesy of the UN-led COVAX facility, which donated 3,924,000 doses to Nigeria.

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) gave the final approval for use of the doses in Nigeria, hours before the launch of vaccination.

Apart from some frontline health workers, President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, a few government officials have also received their own dose.

Yesterday, Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government of the federation (SGF) who also doubles as the chairman of the presidential task force on COVID-19, took his own jab of the vaccine alongside, presidential spokesmen, Garba Shehu and Femi Adesina as well as the president’s Chief of Staff, Ibrahim Gambari.

Meanwhile, the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) has asked Nigerians to register online to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.