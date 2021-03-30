An unconfirmed number of people have been reportedly killed as gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen, on Monday night, attacked three communities in Íshíelu local government area of Ebonyi state.

The Nation reports that communities attacked include Egedege, Obegu and Amazu communities.

As of press time, the number of casualties is yet to be ascertained.

It was gathered that a priest of the Methodist church, whose identity is yet to be ascertained, was among those killed.

A source from the area said herdsmen invaded the three communities and killed many persons, while others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

It was also gathered that vehicles and motorcycles were burnt, and properties were looted.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the local government, Sunday Eze as well as the spokesman of the Ebonyi State Police Command, Loveth Idaho have confirmed the attack.

Like this: Like Loading...