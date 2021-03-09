Akinwale Aboluwade

The three members of the Oodua People’s Congress who were detained by the police over the arrest of Fulani warlord, Wakili Isikilu , have been released on bail.

Wakili had allegedly been terrorising the people of Ibarapa area of Oyo State

The OPC members were detained, while Wakili was taken to the hospital before being returned to detention due to what the police described as his “frail appearance and state of health.”

The trio, who were arrested on Sunday, were released from the police custody at Iyaganku Police Station, on Tuesday, around 5.40pm.

Their release was sequel to the intervention of the Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde and the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams.

The three OPC members were released in the presence of the coordinator of OPC in Oyo State, Comrade Rotimi Oguntunde (a.k.a. Olumo) and Special Adviser to Oyo State Governor on Culture and Tourism, Akeem Ademola Ige.