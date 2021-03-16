Pa Reuben Fasoranti, the National Leader of the Pan Yoruba Socio-Political Group, Afenifere, has stepped down from his leadership role, citing old age.

The 95-year-old Pa Fasoranti, however, named the former deputy leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo as the acting national leader of the group while the former financial secretary, Oba Oladipo Olaitan, the Alaago of Kajola Ago, Atakumosa East council area, Ilesa, Osun State was named as the group’s deputy leader.

The elder statesman took leadership of the group in 2008.

Pa Fasoranti announced his decision to step down during the group’s monthly meeting held in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

Stating that the development had become necessary, he said, “As the group needs more than ever before to have an improved organisation with a more effective approach to combat the monstrous invasion of our culture and pride as a people.

“Only a more alike and active leadership can achieve this. At 95 I am hardly able to provide such and so it is time for me to step aside.”

Pa Fasoranti added, “At this junction, I am proud to announce Chief Ayo Adebanjo a politician of the Awolowo school of thought as Acting leader of Afenifere and His Royal Highness, Oba Oladipo Olaitan, the Alaago of Kajola Ago in Atakumosa East Local Government Area, as the Deputy Leader.”

Like this: Like Loading...