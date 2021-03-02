It has been a scary Monday and Tuesday for residents of Dikwa and Nganzai local government areas of Borno State as Boko Haram and its faction group, the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) have taken over.

Reports available to the media say the terrorists had captured Dikwa on Monday morning and withdrew at about 12 noon on Tuesday.

Gajiram, the headquarters of Nganzai LGA was not spared as there was a massive invasion of terrorists.

Unconfirmed reports at the moment have it that, the two towns are again under a serious terrorist grip.

“Unconfirmed information revealed that Gajiram is under attack by Boko Haram terrorists, furthermore, it is also reported that Dikwa is being attacked again,” a top security source reportedly told Vanguard.

Similarly, conflict reporting site, HumAngle, said that the terrorists had earlier stormed and captured the Army bases in Bukarti (in Yobe) and Dikwa, in the local governments, leaving residents helpless.

The publication also reports that the insurgents destroyed equipment in Dikwa super camp before withdrawing, while in Burkati, they set vehicles and facilities ablaze.

Earlier today, The Street Journal reported that the United Nations humanitarian base was attacked, trapping 25 aid workers who had to take shelter in bunkers.

A military reinforcement was, however, deployed to the area, while a helicopter was seen evacuating aid workers on Tuesday afternoon.

Updates soon…

Like this: Like Loading...