Alhaji Salihu Tanko, the Emir of Kagara, in Niger State, has died at the age of 102. His death comes just days after the release of kidnapped schoolboys and staff of the Government Science College in the area.

Alhaji Tanko died at the IBB Specialist Hospital, Minna, the state capital this morning.

The late Emir was turbaned as king of the town in 1987 and reigned for 34 years.

He left behind a wife and fifteen children to mourn him.

Meanwhile, his burial has been slated for 4 p.m today, in Kagara.

Reacting to the death of the Emir in a statement on Tuesday, the Niger State Governor, Abubakar Bello, described the monarch’s demise as a colossal loss to the Kagara Emirate and the North Central state as a whole.

Bello, who doubles as the Chairman of the North Central Governors Forum, said:

“We have lost a First Class Emir, a member of the State Council of Traditional Rulers, an Octogenarian and an Elder Statesman whose wise counsel has been of immense value to this administration and those before it in the state.”

Governor Bello described the late emir as a symbol of humility, patience and peace-loving person who brought immense unity and progress to the Kagara Emirate.

