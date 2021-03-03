Six men of the Nigerian Police Force have been killed in Obubra, Central Cross River in an attack that comes exactly one week after four policemen were killed in Calabar, the state capital.

Speaking to Vanguard, a source in the area said that the gunmen, who drove in a sienna car, attacked policemen at a checkpoint at Onyadama, killed four of them and carted their weapons away.

He said, “The same gang drove down to Ofatura checkpoint and shot sporadically and the policemen at the checkpoint took to their heels but two were shot at the back and they died”.

He said the gunmen also made away with the policemen’s gun, abandoned the sienna car, snatched another vehicle and drove away.

“One of the policemen killed in Ofatura is called Raymond and is from that village. People are really wailing here,” he added.

It was further gathered that the gunmen did not just attack policemen but had an exchange of gunfire with soldiers at a checkpoint in Obubra junction, three kilometres away from Ofatura.

It was gathered that one of the soldiers was shot in the arm.

‘They started from Onyadama, moved to Ofatura and headed to Obubra junction and now going towards Ikom. We do not know their mission,” a source said further.

When contacted, Ms Irene Ugbo, the Cross River Police Command spokesperson said, “That is what I heard but we are trying to very what really happened. You people should wait for ‘abeg’.”

Like this: Like Loading...