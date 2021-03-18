Three policemen have been feared killed by gunmen at Neni junction in Anaocha local government area of Anambra State, The Nation is reporting.

This development is also coming as there are fears three naval officers were also gunned down in Awkuzu in Oyi local government area of the state.

The publication further reports that both incidents occurred at about 5 pm, almost simultaneously, on Thursday evening. The assailants, it was learnt, razed the patrol vehicles of the security agents.

When the new Police Public Relations Officer in Anambra, Ikenganyia Tochukwu, was contacted, he declined to confirm the report, rather said a statement would be issued later.

