Veteran broadcaster and Nollywood actor Sadiq Daba is dead.

Daba reportedly died this evening after a long and excruciating battle with leukemia and prostrate cancer.

A top official of NTA confirmed the passing of the veteran broadcaster who died at the age of 69.

Many well meaning Nigerians including billionaire Femi Otedola donated money for his treatment abroad.

Other notable personalities who mobilized funds for him were Azuka Jebose , Soni Irabor etc.

Even Kano State governor, Abdulahi Ganduje made him a promise of N1 million naira but no one can tell if the governor eventually redeemed his promise.

Sadiq Daba dabbled into acting as a broadcaster when he acted as Bitrus in ‘Cock Crow At Dawn,’ the popular soap opera that ruled the TV in the 1970s and 1980.

The stage name stuck so much that even at almost 70, most people still do not know his real name, preferring instead to call him Bitrus.



He later joined Nollywood and became even more famous for his role in Kunle Afolayan’s ‘October 1st’ movie. For his Inspector Waziri role in the movie, he won the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actor.

