Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, more popularly known as Wizkid, has continued to excel on the global stage as he has won his first-ever Grammy Award for his part in ‘Brown Skin Girl’ off the 2019 album, ‘The Lion King’, at the 63rd Grammy Award.

He won the award alongside Beyonce, who owns the song and featured artists such as – Wizkid, Blue Ivy, and SAINt JHN

It also marks the first Grammy Award for Beyoncé’s daughter.

The award will go to Jenn Nkiru who directed the video while artists, producers and video director will get a statuette for this category.

The official Twitter account of Grammy tweeted, “Congrats Best Music Video winner – ‘BROWN SKIN GIRL’ @Beyonce #BlueIvy @wizk

Beyoncé’s visual for “Brown Skin Girl” took home the award over videos by Future and Drake (“Life Is Good”), Harry Styles, (“Adore You”), Anderson Paak (“Lockdown”), and Woodkid (“Goliath”).

Like this: Like Loading...