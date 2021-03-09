A British billionaire has been charged with murder after allegedly shooting dead a member of his staff in Namibia.

Harvey Boulter, 51, is said to have scuffled with the manager of his 66,000-acre farm, Gerhardus van Wyk, during a barbecue on the evening of February 27.

The businessman reportedly insulted and threatened Van Wyk’s family with a gun in an argument that erupted after he drunkenly suggested that the 54-year-old’s daughter-in-law owed him sex in exchange for a favour.

When Mr Van Wyk intervened and tried to wrestle the gun off him, he was hit by a single shot and rushed to the nearest hospital about 100 miles from the farm, police said.

However, he died about 18 miles after the vehicle his wife Alta was being driven to Outjo State Hospital, departure from the grounds.

According to Police, Mr.Boulter was later arrested at his 66,000-acre property and has been charged with murder.

The argument is said to have broken out as Boulter discussed a plan for Van Wyk’s son Gerhard Jr and his wife Liani to build their own home on the billionaire’s land.

Boulter, described by a source as ‘very drunk’, allegedly remarked that Liani ‘would have to have sex with him every other night to repay the favour’.

“Gerhard Jr objected to that, they began to argue, Harvey pulled out his weapon and then when his father came to try and get the gun off him, they wrestled and it went off,” the source told The Times.

“Van Wyk, who was the manager of Boulter’s property, was taken to a car to be rushed by his wife Alta to the nearest hospital but died about 18 miles into the 100-mile journey, police said.

His daughter-in-law Liani was allegedly propositioned by Boulter,

Chief Inspector Paavo Iyambo said: “Harvey apparently insulted Van Wyk’s daughter-in-law, became aggressive and threatened the family with a pistol.

“Van Wyk tried to keep the peace, intervened, and tried to take the pistol away from Harvey.”

In 2015 Mr Boulter was accused of embezzling £400 million entrusted to him by investors through a network of companies under the Porton Capital group.

The billionaire, who was living in Dubai at the time, denied wrongdoing and legal claims against him have not progressed.

He moved to the US the following year but was said to have spent most of the last two years at Kaross Farm in Namibia after divorcing the mother of his three children.

Like this: Like Loading...