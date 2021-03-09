Harry and Meghan dropped a series of shocking allegations during a two-hour interview. The couple told Winfrey that Meghan struggled with thoughts of suicide after marrying into the royal family.

Meghan also accused the palace of failing to protect her from damaging media coverage compared to other members of the royal family like Kate Middleton, wife to Harry’s brother, Prince William.

“They were willing to lie to protect other members of the family, but they weren’t willing, to tell the truth, to protect me and my husband,” Meghan told Winfrey.

The interview was the first the Sussexes sat for together since leaving the UK last year.