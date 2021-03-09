Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, 9 March, issued its first statement, reacting to the shocking allegations made by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey Sunday night, saying that they were ‘saddened’ and would address the issues privately as a family.
“The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan,” reads the statement by Buckingham Palace on behalf of Queen Elizabeth.
“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning, while some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.
“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much-loved family members.”
Harry and Meghan dropped a series of shocking allegations during a two-hour interview. The couple told Winfrey that Meghan struggled with thoughts of suicide after marrying into the royal family.
Meghan also accused the palace of failing to protect her from damaging media coverage compared to other members of the royal family like Kate Middleton, wife to Harry’s brother, Prince William.
“They were willing to lie to protect other members of the family, but they weren’t willing, to tell the truth, to protect me and my husband,” Meghan told Winfrey.
The interview was the first the Sussexes sat for together since leaving the UK last year.
