President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Captain Modibbo Alkali Mahmud as the new Rector of the Nigeria College of Aviation Technology, NCAT, Zaria.

The President also appointed Prof. Bako Mansur Matazu as new Director-General of the Nigeria Meteorological Agency, NIMET.

The Street Journal had earlier reported that the aviation minister, Hadi Sirika had approved the sack of the erstwhile NiMET boss, Prof. Sani Mashi, for misappropriation of funds and nursing a governorship ambition and that two candidates have been pencilled down to replace him by Sirika

This is just as he also appointed Engr. Akin Olateru as the Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer of the Accident Investigation Bureau, Nigeria, AIB.

These appointments are contained in a statement signed by the Director of Public Affairs, Ministry of Aviation, James Odaudu.

According to the statement, the appointments are line with the administration’s commitment to the implementation of the aviation development roadmap.

On NIMET boss and his qualification, Odaudu stated: “Professor Matazu holds a PhD in Geography (Applied Meteorology), with membership of the Nigerian Environmental Society, African Forestry Forum, Nigerian Meteorological Society, the Climate Change Network, Nigeria and the renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency, Nigeria (REEN). He was, until his appointment, the General Manager, Meteorological Research in the Agency.”

For NCAT: “The new Rector holds the Airline Transport Pilot Licenses of the Federal Aviation Administration, USA, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Embraer, Citation and other international professional certifications. Captain Modibbo had served in various capacities, including Pilot in Training, Fleet Captain at Dornier Aviation Nigeria, Max Air and other organisations and has clocked about 6000 hours of flying career.”

For AIB: “Olateru is an Aircraft Maintenance Engineer with Nigerian, UK and USA licenses, Olateru began his career in engineering maintenance with Pan African Airlines and the Nigerian Police Air Wing after which he left Nigeria for further studies abroad. He has also worked with multiple airlines in Europe including KLM, Martin Air in Holland, British Aerospace Engineering and British Midland Airways. He attended City University, London and graduated with an M.Sc. in Air Transport Management with specializations in research and simulations into accident investigations.”

Odaudu stated that the appointments are with immediate effect, adding that the reorganisation is a continuous exercise that will involve other management staff of all agencies of the Ministry.