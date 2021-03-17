President Muhammadu Buhari was on Tuesday conferred with the highest national award of Niger Republic, Grand Croix Des Ordre National Du Niger, by President Mahamadou Issoufou.

This is just as President Buhari congratulated the outgoing President Issoufou of Niger Republic, for a successful completion of his second tenure, and wining the prestigious 2020 Mo Ibrahim prize for Achievement in African Leadership, describing him as a worthy African leader.

Issoufou, who was on a courtesy visit to Buhari at the State House, Abuja, thanked him and all Nigerians for the support he received as leader of his country for 10 years, particularly during his time as Chairman of ECOWAS, describing Nigeria as a “second home’’.

He explained that the highest national award of his country was bestowed on President Buhari because of his “fraternity, vigour, patriotism and determination to move Africa forward, starting from the West Coast”.

Responding, President Buhari felicitated with the outgoing leader for upholding the tenets of democracy, improving the economy of his country and consolidating the good relations that existed between both countries. He also congratulated him on winning the Mo Ibrahim Prize, saying, “You have earned the respect and affection of your people at home and your brethren across the border in Nigeria.”

President Buhari said his first visit after swearing-in in 2015 was to Niger Republic, noting that the choice of a neighbouring country underscored the value and quality of relations between both countries.

President Buhari said the cultural similarity between both countries, which include common languages such as Hausa, Kanuri and Fulfude and a common border of 1,500 kilometres, further strengthened good relations, adding that Nigeria and Niger “refused to be divided and alienated by the artificial borders imposed by the former colonial powers’’.

According to him, the emergence of President Issoufou in 2011 marked a watershed in the relationship between the two countries as the frontier of cooperation expanded and mutual trust further strengthened, while congratulating the President-elect, Mohamed Bazoum, for winning the elections.

The president urged the President-elect of Niger to build on the achievements of his predecessor in office.

According to him, “Many landmark projects were initiated and successfully executed, among which was the successful border re-demarcation exercise without any incident. The socio-economic partnership resulted in the ground-breaking ceremony of a railway project from the North-west of Nigeria to Maradi in Niger, which is in furtherance of regional and continental integration, joint venture and inter-state trade.

“The military cooperation that has availed the Nigerian intelligence community information on the activities of terrorists is additional evidence of this solidarity. It was against this backdrop that Niger agreed to become part of the multinational effort to tackle insurgents’ activities across the borders of Nigeria, Niger, Cameroon and Chad Republics.

“As you know, this culminated in the establishment of the Multi-National Joint Task Force under the auspices of the Lake Chad Basin Commission, with Sector 4 based in Diffa, Republic of Niger.”

President Buhari also said some of Nigeria’s prestigious military institutions like Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji and National War College, Abuja, and the Police Academy in Gwoza and Kano have provided training for the security officers of the neighbouring country.

