Nigeria’s former President, Goodluck Jonathan has said he believes that those at the helm of affairs in the country, including President Muhammadu Buhari, are having sleepless nights owing to the insecurity in the nation.

The former president explained that there needs to be synergy among those in power to de-escalate the tension occasioned by the challenge of insecurity in the country.

Jonathan stated this when he paid a condolence visit to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa at Government House in Asaba, Delta State, over the recent demise of Sir Okorie Okowa.

He lamented that it was unfortunate that school children and many Nigerians were being kidnapped for ransom by bandits.

“I believe that with the commitment of the governors and the Federal Government, we will be able to address the issue of insecurity in the country.

“I believe that the President himself is not sleeping and that the governors are not sleeping as well over the insecurity challenge in the country.

“As long as the governors, the President, and all the security agencies can work together, Nigeria will be able to cross over this very ugly phase of societal evolution,” Jonathan said.

Speaking about his 2023 electoral ambition, Jonathan said the reports were just a speculation

“On the rumour of my interest in the 2023 presidential election, it was mere speculation.

“I will continue to serve God, humanity, Africa, and the world to the best of his ability and with all sense of commitment and sincerity,” Jonathan said.

The former President commiserated with the governor on the passage of his father and urged him and his siblings to continue to promote their father’s enviable records as a way to immortalise him.

In turn, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa thanked the former president for identifying with the family on the passage of their patriarch, saying that they were consoled by the fact that their father died in Christ.

