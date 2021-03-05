President Muhammadu Buhari, on Friday, decorated the new service chiefs at the council chambers of the presidential villa, Abuja

He told the service chiefs they have a “short time” to deliver.

Lucky Irabor, chief of defence staff, is now a four-star general. He was a major-general.

Ibrahim Attahiru, chief of army staff, was decorated with the rank of lieutenant-general after his promotion from major general.

Awwal Gambo, chief of naval staff, is now a vice admiral, up from rear admiral.

Isiaka Amao, chief of air staff, was decorated with the rank of air marshal, a step above air vice marshal.

Promoting newly appointed service chiefs has been a tradition since Nigeria transited to democracy in 1999.

The ceremony was witnessed by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo; Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government of the federation (SGF); Bashir Magashi, defense minister, and Ibrahim Gambari, chief of staff to the president.

The new service chiefs were also accompanied to the ceremony by their wives and some other senior officers of the Nigerian armed forces.

Following their promotion, Buhari charged them to secure the country in the next few weeks.

The president said it is necessary for citizens to develop the confidence to go back to their farms, adding that the military chiefs must “identify competent officers who will secure the country”.

“During our four-hour security meeting, on Tuesday, I had taken the responsibility as Commander-in-Chief for you to go out into the field and secure the country,” he said.

“You have got a few weeks to do that because by the rainy season, we expect people to develop confidence and go back to the land. So that we don’t get into trouble by being away from the field and therefore unable to produce enough food for the nation.”

Buhari urged them to identify competent officers who will secure the country.

“It is up to you to identify your competent officers irrespective of seniority and paper qualification and deploy them to make sure that we secure this country.

“We all look forward to you to perform and I as the Commander-in-Chief, I am backing you hundred percent, and I expect you to effectively deploy your officers and men to secure the country.”

