The presidency has said that President Muhammadu Buhari doesn’t need to transmit power to the vice president, Yemi Osinbajo while he is away on a medical trip.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, stated this on Tuesday when he featured as a guest on Channels Television.

He explained that President Buhari has not contravened the laws of the land by not doing so saying that, “He (Buhari) will continue from wherever he is.”

He added, “The requirement of the law is that the President is going to be absent in the country for 21 days and more, then that transmission is warranted. In this particular instance, it is not warranted.”

Buhari departed the Presidential Villa for the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja at about 2:30pm after which he proceeded to London for a routine medical check-up and he is expected back in the country in the second week of April.

Speaking about Buhari’s condition, Shehu stressed that there was no emergency for the President to travel to London. He insisted that the President was not sick in any way, adding that it was just a routine medical check-up just as he had done in the past.

Since assuming office, the President has embarked on several trips to the United Kingdom to seek medical care, but he has not been to the country since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.