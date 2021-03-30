Breaking NewsHealth

Buhari to depart Nigeria today for London on medical trip

 Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari will leave the country on Tuesday for a medical trip in the United Kingdom, the presidency said on Monday.
Presidential spokesman Garba Shehu in a tweet said Buhari will proceed “to London, the United Kingdom, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, for a routine medical check-up.”
Before departing Nigeria, Shehu said Buhari will meet with Security Chiefs first in the morning, after which he will embark on the journey.The presidential spokesman disclosed that Buhari “is due back in the country during the second week of April 2021.”

No specific date was given for Buhari’s return to Nigeria.

The president has embarked on several trips to the UK to seek medical care since he assumed office.

In 2017, the president spent over 150 days in the UK, treating an undisclosed ailment.

Buhari also returned to the UK for four days in May 2018 to see his doctor.

 

 

