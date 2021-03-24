President Muhammadu Buhari has said Nigeria is ready to help Niger Republic and other neighbouring countries in the fight against terrorism.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday while calling for stronger ties to end terrorism.

“President Muhammadu Buhari and Mahamadou Issoufou, President of Niger Republic, Tuesday agreed to strengthen sub-regional security as a way to push back against Boko Haram and Islam in West Africa, ISWA’s worrisome assertiveness in sub-Sahara and Sahel regions,” the statement read.

“President Buhari, who called his counterpart on phone to sympathise with him and citizens of the neighbouring country, following the recent killing of 137 people, strongly condemned the terrorist’s attacks, describing it as heinous.

“Our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the families of victims and people of Niger Republic. Nigeria stands with all her neighbours in the fight against terrorism,” the President said.

Recently, ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria), also known as ISIL (Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant) claimed its fighters carried out 517 attacks around the world between January 1 and March 17.

According to the group, Nigeria is ranked second on the list with 112 attacks.

Other countries listed are Iraq (162), Syria (106), Egypt (30), Afghanistan (68), DRC (18), Niger (9), Pakistan (7), Tunisia (2), Chad (1), Mali (1) and Somalia (1).

