Ahmed who is the son of Nigerian billionaire businessman and philanthropist, Mohammed Indimi, got married to Buhari’s daughter, Zahra Buhari in 2016. He is a director of Oriental Energy Resources.

The president’s son-in-law took to his social media to share photos of a white lion cub captioning it, “my new pet” and “Love the new pet” in separate posts.

White lions are a rare colour mutation of Southern African lions and thought to have been indigenous to the Timbavati region of South Africa for centuries. According to statistics made available online by data Belarus Feed, the price of a white lion cub costs as much as $140,000, which is equivalent to N53,340,000.

They are an endangered specie opened to poaching.