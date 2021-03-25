Yusuf Buhari, the son of President Muhammadu Buhari, is all set to leave the bachelor’s club as he has begun preparations to marry Zahra, the daughter of the Emir of Bichi in Kano State, Nasir Bayero.

Zahra is currently a student in the United Kingdom, studying architecture while Yusuf is a 2016 graduate of University of Surrey, Guildford, United Kingdom.

Yusuf was involved in a ghastly power bike accident around Gwarimpa area of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja on December 27 2017, two years after his father assumed power. He remains reclusive after surviving the accident.

Preparations are said to be in top gear as their wedding ceremony has been scheduled to take place in the next two to three months.

According to a source who pleaded anonymity, the wedding would have taken place earlier but for the absence of the groom’s mother, Aisha Buhari, who recently returned from a six-month ‘medical trip’ in Dubai.

“Now that his mother returned a few weeks to Ramadan [Muslim holy month], it is clear the wedding will take place after Sallah holidays,” the source said.

