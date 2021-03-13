Osuagwu Okechukwu, lawyer to the ex-Chief of Army Staff, Buratai, has debunked the NSA’s claim that the ex-Chief Of Army Staff and other ex-service chiefs fiddled with funds meant for the procurement of arms.

Controversy ensued on Friday after the National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (retd.), alleged that $1bn funds meant to purchase arms to tackle insurgency during the ex-service chiefs’ tenure got missing.

This revelation comes over a month after the ex-service chiefs’ resigned and got replaced by President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a statement titled, ‘Lt Gen TY Buratai and other ex-service chiefs never fiddled with arms fund,’ Ugochukwu said any attempt to tarnish the image of the former COAS would be resisted legally.

The statement read in part, “I can confirm that Lt Gen Buratai and other ex-service chiefs were never mentioned in the interview and neither was any arms fund missing under the stewardship of Lt Gen TY Buratai.

“Interestingly, NSA Babagana Monguno has denied making such accusations. We, therefore, urge members of the public to discountenance any such misquoted narrative suggesting sleaze on the integrity of retired Lt Gen TY Buratai.”

Ugochukwu added that anyone interested in knowing how arms were procured by the ex-service chiefs and, particularly Buratai, should channel such requests to the Ministry of Defence.

Like this: Like Loading...