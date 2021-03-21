The wedding which took place two weeks ago in his Banana Island home before close friends and relatives, is happening over two years after he divorced his first wife, Adeola.

According to Glory, she was good friends with Olu who is also the Chairman Of The Board of English Leisure Property Nig Ltd, for seven years before becoming his lover for two years before theu finally tied the knot.

“Its been 7 good years of great friendship and 2 greater years of courting with you.

You’ve been my rock, my shelter and my comfort. Thank you for loving me as much as you do. I’m ready for forever with you.

#TraditionallyHitched

#LoveWithoutLimits

#MrsAdewunmi

#thegounion21,” she said.

Many people would reckon that Olu Adewunmi has not had it easy in the last few years. His marriage to Adeola, the brains behind Bookworm Fame, crashed, and Olu Adewunmi was blamed for it. And then they lost their only son in 2018. And then Olu Adewunmi was blamed for the dissolution of another married couple, Patrick and Karen Koshoni.

But now, Olu is getting another lease on life with his new wife.