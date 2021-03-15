The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has gone to court to challenge the legality or otherwise of the just gazetted controversial Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 popularly called CAMA over some provisions which CAN is not comfortable with.

The suit No FHC/ABJ/CS/244/2021 between the Incorporated Trustees of Christian Association of Nigeria and 1. Corporate Affairs Commission and 2. Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment was filed before the Federal High Court, Abuja. The case was mentioned at the Federal High Court, Abuja today.

The Plaintiff Counsels, led by Joe-Kyari Gadzama, SAN, include but not limited to Prof J. Amupitan, SAN, Wale Adesokan, SAN, Isaac Okpanachi, Esq., Comfort Otera Chigbue, Esq, Godswill Iyoke, Esq., Dr Cyril Obika, Esq., Geraldine Mbah, Esq., Francis Oronsaye, Esq., Oluniyi Adediji, Esq., Charles Ndukwe, Esq., Emmanuel Ekong, Esq., and Darlington Onyekwere, Esq., Madu Joe-Kyari Gadzama, Esq,. Lama Joe-Kyari Gadzama, Esq, Rev Fr. Joseph Ilorah, Esq., Jerry Onbugadu Musa, Esq., Amazing Ikpala, Esq., and a host of other legal luminaries.

The CAN leaders present in the court included the General Secretary, Joseph Bade Daramola, Esq., Elder Kunle Fagbemi, Senator Philip Gyunka, Elder Tunde Adegbesan, Rev Dr Testimony Onifade, the Director, Legal and Public Affairs, Comfort Otera Chigbue, Esq., and Senator Jonathan Zwingina.

The Association resolved to go to court after all attempts to convince the Federal government why it should not intervene or interfere with the management of the Church in the country through any of its agencies failed.