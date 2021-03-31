After breaking free of the mob, Blassingame relocated to aid the evacuation of House members to a committee room where they could remain protected until the riot was dispersed. He noted that many in the room remained maskless despite the threat of Covid but that “he had no option but to remain in place” until 7:30 p.m. that night.

Blassingame was guarding lawmakers when he heard the officer’s gunshot that fatally wounded rioter Ashli Babbitt. At the moment, he said it was unclear whether it was the start of a new surge of violence that would require him to draw his gun.

Hemby, stationed on the Capitol’s east front, was positioned at the top of the steps outside the rotunda when the mob approached and challenged officers to join them or stand down.

“Officer Hemby was attacked relentlessly. He was bleeding from a cut located less than an inch from his eye. He had cuts and abrasions on his face and hands and his body was pinned against a large metal door, fending off attacks, his primary focus was to survive and simply get home,” according to the suit.

Hemby, per the suit, couldn’t get medical attention until 9 p.m. that night.

“As a result of the attack, Officer Hemby’s left hand and left knee became swollen and painful. He was sprayed in the face and body with chemical sprays. His back and neck ached, and his skin burned,” he alleges.

“Officer Hemby is under the care of an orthopaedic medical specialist and receives physical therapy two to three days per week for his neck and back. He continues to sleep poorly and feels hyper-aware and on high alert during his waking hours.”

In arguing for damages, Malone points to comments by lawmakers including Republicans like Rep. Liz Cheney and Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell that squarely place the blame for the January 6 insurrection upon Trump. McConnell in particular said in a floor speech that Trump could be held legally liable for inciting the riot.