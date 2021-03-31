Two Capitol Police officers injured in hand-to-hand combat during the January 6 insurrection are suing former President Donald Trump for inciting his supporters, many of whom later stormed Congress and formed a mob that assaulted more than 100 officers protecting lawmakers.
Officers James Blassingame and Sidney Hemby described a severe physical and emotional toll from the riot that continues to haunt them. And in a 40-page lawsuit, they said Trump bears direct responsibility for unleashing violent followers upon the Capitol. Both officers are seeking unspecified compensation and damages greater than $75,000 apiece.
The lawsuit leans heavily on Trump’s own words to rioters on January 6, a public record that already resulted in his impeachment for incitement and public condemnations by lawmakers of both parties.
Blassingame said he was slammed into a stone column while rioters hurled the N-word at him. Hemby said he suffered hand and knee injuries that require continued medical care. Both said they suffer from ongoing emotional trauma that has upended their lives.
The officers’ description of the mob also serves as a stark counterpoint to Trump, who this week falsely portrayed the riot as a peaceful gathering, where his supporters posed “zero threat” and were “hugging and kissing” police.
More than 100 officers were injured that day and one, Brian Sicknick, later died of as-yet-undetermined causes though video footage shows he was maced by a rioter hours before he collapsed. Two other officers have since died by suicide, which their families attribute to the trauma of the attack and the toll it took in the aftermath.
In the suit, Blassingame described watching helplessly as the mob overtook officers pinned to the Capitol’s west front. Then, he watched as a “sea of people” charged toward him and a small band of officers inside the Capitol Crypt.
After breaking free of the mob, Blassingame relocated to aid the evacuation of House members to a committee room where they could remain protected until the riot was dispersed. He noted that many in the room remained maskless despite the threat of Covid but that “he had no option but to remain in place” until 7:30 p.m. that night.
Blassingame was guarding lawmakers when he heard the officer’s gunshot that fatally wounded rioter Ashli Babbitt. At the moment, he said it was unclear whether it was the start of a new surge of violence that would require him to draw his gun.
Hemby, stationed on the Capitol’s east front, was positioned at the top of the steps outside the rotunda when the mob approached and challenged officers to join them or stand down.
“Officer Hemby was attacked relentlessly. He was bleeding from a cut located less than an inch from his eye. He had cuts and abrasions on his face and hands and his body was pinned against a large metal door, fending off attacks, his primary focus was to survive and simply get home,” according to the suit.
Hemby, per the suit, couldn’t get medical attention until 9 p.m. that night.
“As a result of the attack, Officer Hemby’s left hand and left knee became swollen and painful. He was sprayed in the face and body with chemical sprays. His back and neck ached, and his skin burned,” he alleges.
“Officer Hemby is under the care of an orthopaedic medical specialist and receives physical therapy two to three days per week for his neck and back. He continues to sleep poorly and feels hyper-aware and on high alert during his waking hours.”
In arguing for damages, Malone points to comments by lawmakers including Republicans like Rep. Liz Cheney and Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell that squarely place the blame for the January 6 insurrection upon Trump. McConnell in particular said in a floor speech that Trump could be held legally liable for inciting the riot.
Comments