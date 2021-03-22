The coalition brought together six of the armed groups that control much of the country in mid-December to launch the offensive against Touadéra, just more than a week before the December 27 presidential and legislative elections.

Bozizé, who voiced support for the CPC in December while urging a boycott of the elections, had denied allegations of heading the group.

On January 4, the government launched an inquiry into him for rebellion.

Up against a 12,000-strong UN peacekeeping force as well as hundreds of Russian and Rwandan soldiers and paramilitaries deployed in late December, the rebels have been in retreat since a January 13 attack on the capital, Bangui, was thwarted.

The government alleged they had acted in concert with Bozizé, who returned to the country in late 2019.

The constitutional court had earlier blocked Bozizé’s bid to stand in the presidential election, on the grounds that he was under United Nations sanctions over his alleged support for militias held responsible for war crimes and crimes against humanity committed during the conflict that began in 2013.

The gold and diamond-rich country of nearly five million people has failed to find stability since the 2013 rebellion.

The latest surge in violence linked to last year’s election forced more than 200,000 civilians to flee their homes, stalled flows of food and drove up prices for basic goods.