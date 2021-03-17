Cardi B and Candace Owens have been going at each other for days after the latter tried to shame the rapper for her sexually charged performance of “WAP” at the Grammys.

Following Cardi B’s performance with Meghan Thee Stallion, Candace appeared on Fox News to slam Cardi’s sexual moves, while adding that she’s not a great role model for kids.

Cardi hit back and things went downhill from there, with both women calling each other out, accusing each other’s husbands of infidelity, and threatening to sue.

Cardi first hit out on Twitter by retweeting the video of Candace criticising her on Fox News for her Grammys performance.

Cardi’s caption on the video read: “Yaaaayyyyyyy we made Fox News guys!!! wap wap wap.”

The rapper added: “Matter of fact I’m just going to thank Candy. She put my performance on Fox News giving it more views that boosted the views on YouTube and is counting towards my streams and sales. Stream up and wap, remember grown parents only you can monitor what your children watch no one else.”

Candace replied: “I don’t work for Fox News, Belcalis, nor do I take issue with you having success. I take issue with you being used to encourage young women to strip themselves of dignity. Men typically treat women how they treat themselves. You know that.”

Candace also wrote: “Just come at me directly next time. You are a cancer cell to culture. Young black girls are having their minds poisoned by what you are trying to package and sell to them as empowerment.

“I’m one of the few that has the courage to tell you the truth. You should thank me.”

Soon, they were talking about role models and Cardi cited Melania Trump’s nude modelling past as her inspiration.

Candace, who is a firm supporter of the Trumps, slammed Cardi, writing: “What is your obsession with the Trump family? You are digging up modelling shots from our former first lady from 3 decades ago. She has evolved. You have not. What you did at Grammy’s was disgusting. Own it.”

Cardi replied: “I’m obsessed she’s my idol. She showed me I can be naked, perform wap and still be the first lady one day. Wait so only white women can be naked and show their sexuality and evolve in their 30s but I can’t? Wow, America is soo unfair, to think this was the land of the free.”

Candace then told Cardi black women shouldn’t see her as a role model and Cardi responded by sharing a video of a pregnant Candace cooking.

Cardi captioned the video: “And black women should be more like you? After all the fighting for equality and freedom, they should be submissive to a white man?”

Soon, both women began insulting each other’s husbands, with Candace taking a dig at Cardi about Offset’s infidelity

Cardi hit back by releasing a screenshot of an old tweet, purportedly shared by Candace in 2020, admitting her husband cheated on her with her brother.

“Not you talking about two women thrusting their vaginas together while your husband and brother slap cocks and balls together,” Cardi captioned the screenshot.

Candace then accused Cardi of photoshopping the tweet and threatened to sue.

Candace then took to Instagram to release a 13 minutes video addressing her beef with Cardi B, while still threatening to sue Cardi for sharing the “photoshopped” tweet.

Like this: Like Loading...