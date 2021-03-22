A Catholic priest has said he will not give US President, Joe Biden, Holy Communion if he attends his parish.

Rev. Fr. William Kosco, whose parish is in Buckeye, Arizona, condemned Catholics who are pro-abortion.

He also said Biden “is diametrically opposed to all of the basic moral principles that are proclaimed by the Roman Catholic Church, therefore, he will not give Biden Communion if he attends his Church.

The priest whose video message was posted on social media wondered how a man who claims to be Catholic will be pro-gay and pro-abortion.

He said it is regrettable that a member of the Catholic family will uphold such a lifestyle saying, ‘over my dead body will I give Joe Biden communion except he repents’

While declaring that he is welcome to worship in his parish, the priest says, his ideas are not welcome.

“Joe Biden is welcome to come to Mass here, his ideas are not welcome,” Rev. Fr. William Kosco said.

He also asked those who subscribe to the values of Biden are free to leave the Church if they want to leave, adding however that their being in the church may well be the only opportunity for them to repent.

His opinion has divided viewers, with some taking his side and some opposing.

Like this: Like Loading...