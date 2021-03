The term “running dog”, a relic of Maoist China, is often used to describe nations that are subservient to countries like the United States.

Li’s Twitter feed is often combative, taking aim at both gun violence, the legacy of slavery in the United States and the treatment of asylum seekers, but Trudeau was the only leader the diplomat chose to single out for ridicule.

The outburst came as Canada, the United States, United Kingdom and European Union escalated their criticism of the treatment of Uighur Muslims in the Xinjiang region. Last week, the group of nations imposed sanctions on Chinese officials over human rights abuses.

In response, China slapped retaliatory sanctions on Canadian opposition lawmaker Michael Chong, a staunch critic of human rights abuses in Xinjiang. Chong later tweeted that he intended to “wear the sanctions as a badge of honour”.

Canada’s foreign ministry also condemned the sanctions, calling them an “attack” on free expression.

Underpinning the escalating tensions is a more than two-year effort for the release of Canadian citizens Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, who Canadian officials say are the victims of Chinese hostage diplomacy.

Meanwhile, China has demanded the release of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou, who was arrested in Vancouver on a US arrest warrant in 2018.

Both Kovrig and Spavor recently faced trials for espionage in Chinese courts. No verdict was given and the closed-door trials were widely criticized by diplomats.

Meng is fiercely contesting her extradition to the United States, which appears poised to drag on into the summer.

Experts say China has grown increasingly frustrated over her detention and is willing to take strong actions to secure her release.

In addition to attacking Trudeau, Li used Twitter to attack the independence of Canada’s judiciary and called Ottawa’s decision to honour an extradition request and arrest the telecoms executive a “dirty thing”, adding that Canada not China was a “hostage taker”.