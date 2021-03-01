A father has cried out for justice after his son donated the family house which they all dwell in as a seed to Christ Embassy in Warri, Delta state.

It was gathered that their son, Shedrack, who resides abroad, returned to Nigeria last year and became very serious with religious activities which his family fully supported.

It was revealed that in 2020, he sowed his car as a seed to the Church and his family members had no problem with it. Things, however, went out of hand when he recently decided to sow his family house to the church.

Apparently, his family members were not aware that their home had been donated until the father noticed men going around to survey the property.

When the father made enquiries, he was told the property now belongs to Christ Embassy and has been valued to be sold at 25 million Naira.

The house was said to be built on the family’s land with every member contributing money to erect the building, however, it was learnt that Shedrack contributed the bulk sum.

The family’s leader said he had written to the Senior Pastor of Christ Embassy who promised to take action, though nothing has changed since the notice was submitted over a month ago.

Shedrack’s father, cousins and four tenants are said to be the occupants of the building.

The father, in a statement, has called on the General Overseer of Christ Embassy, Chris Oyakhilome, to intervene because he has informed the police and gotten a lawyer, same as the church.

