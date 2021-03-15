The 63rd annual Grammy Awards held on Sunday night, March 14.
It was hosted by Trevor Noah from the Los Angeles convention center, just across the street from the award show’s usual location at the staples center.
Due to the pandemic, there was no live audience for the Grammys this year, except for a limited number of performers and nominees.
Performers at the event included Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Cardi B, Burna Boy, Megan Thee Stallion.
Burna Boy won the ‘Best Global Music Album’ category while Wizkid won the ‘Best Music Video’ for his song with Beyoncé; Brown Skin Girl, from Lion King The Gift album.
Below is the full list of winners, including Beyoncé who picked up the 28th Grammy win of her career, breaking the record for the most Grammy wins ever by a female artist and most Grammy wins ever by a singer.
Record of the Year
Everything I Wanted – Billie Eilish (Winner)
Black Parade – Beyoncé
Colors – Black Pumas
Rockstar – DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
Say So – Doja Cat
Don’t Start Now – Dua Lipa
Circles – Post Malone
Savage – Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé
Album of the Year
Folklore — Taylor Swift (Winner)
Chilombo — Jhené Aiko
Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition) — Black Pumas
Everyday Life — Coldplay
Djesse Vol. 3 — Jacob Collier
Women in Music Pt. III — Haim
Future Nostalgia — Dua Lipa
Hollywood’s Bleeding — Post Malone
Song of the Year
I Can’t Breathe — H.E.R. (Winner)
Black Parade — Beyoncé
The Box — Roddy Ricch
Cardigan — Taylor Swift
Circles — Post Malone
Don’t Start Now — Dua Lipa
Everything I Wanted — Billie Eilish
If the World Was Ending — JP Saxe featuring Julia Michaels
Best New Artist
Megan Thee Stallion — (Winner)
Ingrid Andress
Phoebe Bridgers
Noah Cyrus
Chika
D Smoke
Doja Cat
Kaytranada
Best Pop Solo Performance
Watermelon Sugar — Harry Styles (Winner)
Yummy — Justin Bieber
Say So — Doja Cat
Everything I Wanted — Billie Eilish
Don’t Start Now — Dua Lipa
Cardigan — Taylor Swift
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Rain on Me — Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande (Winner)
Un Dia (One Day) — J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy
Intentions — Justin Bieber featuring Quavo
Dynamite — BTS
Exile — Taylor Swift featuring Bon Iver
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
American Standard — James Taylor (Winner)
Blue Umbrella — Burt Bacharach & Daniel Tashian
True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter — Harry Connick Jr.
Unfollow the Rules — Rufus Wainwright
Judy — Renée Zellweger
Best Pop Vocal Album
Future Nostalgia — Dua Lipa — (Winner)
Changes — Justin Bieber
Chromatica — Lady Gaga
Fine Line — Harry Styles
Folklore — Taylor Swift
Best Dance Recording
10% — Kaytranada featuring Kali Uchis (Winner)
On My Mind — Diplo & Sidepiece
My High — Disclosure, Aminé and Slowthai
The Difference — Flume featuring Toro y Moi
Both of Us — Jayda G
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Bubba” — Kaytranada — Winner
Kick I — Arca
Energy — Disclosure
Planet’s Mad — Baauer
Good Faith — Madeon
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Live at the Royal Albert Hall — Snarky Puppy (Winner)
Axiomm— Christian Scott Atunde Adjuah
Chronology of a Dream: Live at The Village Vanguard — Jon Batiste
Take the Stairs — Black Violin
Americana — Grégoire Maret, Romain Collin & Bill Frisell
Best Rock Performance
Shameika — Fiona Apple (Winner)
The Steps — HAIM
Stay High — Brittany Howard
Not — Big Thief
Kyoto — Phoebe Bridgers
Daylight — Grace Potter
Best Metal Performance
Bum-Rush — Body Count (Winner)
Underneath — Code Orange
The In-Between — In This Moment
Bloodmoney — Poppy
Executioner’s Tax (Swing of the Axe) — Power Trip
Best Rock Song
Stay High — Brittany Howard (Winner)
Kyoto — Phoebe Bridgers
Lost in Yesterday — Tame Impala
Not — Big Thief
Shameika — Fiona Apple
Best Rock Album
The New Abnormal — The Strokes (Winner)
A Hero’s Death — Fontaines D.C.
Kiwanuka — Michael Kiwanuka
Daylight — Grace Potter
Sound & Fury — Sturgill Simpson
Best Alternative Music Album
Fetch the Bolt Cutters — Fiona Apple — Winner
Hyperspace — Beck
Punisher — Phoebe Bridgers
Jaime — Brittany Howard
The Slow Rush — Tame Impala
Best R&B Performance
Black Parade — Beyoncé (Winner)
Lightning & Thunder — Jhené Aiko featuring John Legend
All I Need — Jacob Collier featuring Mahalia & Ty Dolla $ign
Goat Head — Brittany Howard
See Me — Emily King
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Anything for You — Ledisi — Winner
Sit On Down — The Baylor Project featuring Jean Baylor & Marcus Baylor
Wonder What She Thinks of Me — Chloe x Halle
Let Me Go — Mykal Kilgore
Distance — Yebba
Best R&B Song
Better Than I Imagined — Robert Glasper featuring H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello (Winner)
Black Parade — Beyoncé
Collide — Tiana Major9 & EARTHGANG
Do It — Chloe x Halle
Slow Down — Skip Marley & H.E.R.
Best Progressive R&B Album
It Is What It Is — Thundercat (Winner)
Chilombo — Jhené Aiko
Ungodly Hour — Chloe x Halle
Free Nationals — Free Nationals
F*** Yo Feelings — Robert Glasper
Best R&B Album
Bigger Love — John Legend (Winner)
Happy 2 Be Here — Ant Clemons
Take Time — Giveon
To Feel Love — Luke James
All Rise — Gregory Porter
Best Rap Performance
Savage — Megan thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé (Winner)
Deep Reverence — Big Sean featuring Nipsey Hussle
Bop — DaBaby
Whats Poppin — Jack Harlow
The Bigger Picture — Lil Baby
Dior — Pop Smoke
Best Melodic Rap Performance
Lockdown — Anderson .Paak (Winner)
Rockstar — DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
Laugh Now Cry Later — Drake featuring Lil Durk
The Box — Roddy Ricch
Highest in the Room — Travis Scott
Best Rap Song
Savage — Megan thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé (Winner)
The Bigger Picture — Lil Baby
The Box — Roddy Ricch
Laugh Now Cry Later — Drake featuring Lil Durk
Rockstar — DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
Best Rap Album
King’s Disease — Nas (Winner)
Black Habits — D Smoke
Alfred — Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist
A Written Testimony — Jay Electronica
The Allegory — Royce da 5’9″
Best Country Solo Performance
When My Amy Prays — Vince Gill — (Winner)
Stick That in Your Country Song — Eric Church
Who You Thought I Was — Brandy Clark
Bluebird — Miranda Lambert
Black Like Me — Mickey Guyton
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
10,000 Hours — Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber (Winner)
All Night — Brothers Osborne
Ocean — Lady A
Sugar Coat — Little Big Town
Some People Do — Old Dominion
Best Country Song
Crowded Table — The Highwomen (Winner)
Bluebird — Miranda Lambert
The Bones — Maren Morris
More Hearts Than Mine — Ingrid Andress
Some People Do — Old Dominion
Best Country Album
Wildcard — Miranda Lambert (Winner)
Nightfall — Little Big Town
Never Will — Ashley McBryde
Lady Like — Ingrid Andress
Your Life Is a Record — Brandy Clark
Best New Age Album
More Guitar Stories — Jim “Kimo” West — Winner
Songs from the Bardo — Laurie Anderson, Tenzin Choegyal & Jesse Paris Smith
Periphery — Priya Darshini
Form//Less — Superposition
Meditations — Cory Wong & Jon Batiste
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
All Blues — Chick Corea, soloist (Winner)
Guinevere — Christian Scott Atunde Adjuah, soloist
Pachamama — Regina Carter, soloist
Tomorrow is the Question — Julian Lage, soloist
Celia — Gerald Clayton, soloist
Moe Honk — Joshua Redman, soloist
Best Jazz Vocal Album
Secrets are the Best Stories — Kurt Elling featuring Danilo Pérez (Winner)
ONA — Thana Alexa
Modern Ancestors — Carmen Lundy
Holy Room: Live at Alte Oper — Somi With Frankfurt Radio Big Band
What’s the Hurry — Kenny Washington
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
Trilogy 2 — Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade (Winner)
on the tender spot of every calloused moment — Ambrose Akinmusire
Waiting Game — Terri Lyne Carrington and Social Science
Happening: Live at the Village Vanguard — Gerald Clayton
RoundAgain — Redman Mehldau McBride Blade
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
Data Lords — Maria Schneider Orchestra (Winner)
Dialogues on Race — Gregg August
Monk’estra Plays John Beasley — John Beasley
The Intangible Between — Orrin Evans and The Captain Black Big Band
Songs You Like a Lot — John Hollenbeck with Theo Bleckmann, Kate McGarry, Gary Versace and The Frankfurt Radio Big Band
Best Latin Jazz Album
Four Questions — Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra (Winner)
Tradiciones — Afro-Peruvian Jazz Orchestra
City of Dreams — Chico Pinheiro
Viento y Tiempo – Live at Blue Note Tokyo — Gonzalo Rubalcaba & Aymée Nuviola
Trane’s Delight — Poncho Sanchez
Best Gospel Performance/Song
Movin’ On — Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music (Winner)
Wonderful is Your Name — Melvin Crispell III
Release (Live) — Ricky Dillard featuring Tiff Joy
Come Together — Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins Presents: The Good News
Won’t Let Go — Travis Greene
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
There Was Jesus — Zach Williams & Dolly Parton (Winner)
The Blessing (Live) — Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes & Elevation Worship
Sunday Morning — Lecrae featuring Kirk Franklin
Holy Water — We the Kingdom
Famous For (I Believe) — Tauren Wells featuring Jenn Johnson
Best Gospel Album
Gospel According to PJ — PJ Morton (Winner)
2econd Wind: ReadY — Anthony Brown & group therAPy
My Tribute — Myron Butler
Choirmaster — Ricky Dillard
Kierra — Kierra Sheard
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Jesus is King — Kanye West (Winner)
Run to The Father — Cody Carnes
All of My Best Friends — Hillsong Young & Free
Holy Water — We the Kingdom
Citizen of Heaven — Tauren Wells
Best Roots Gospel Album
Celebrating Fisk! (The 150th Anniversary Album) — Fisk Jubilee Singers (Winner)
Beautiful Day — Mark Bishop
20/20 — The Crabb Family
What Christmas Really Means — The Erwins
Something Beautiful — Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
Best Latin Pop Album or Urban Album
YHLQMDLG — Bad Bunny (Winner)
Por Primera Vez — Camilo
Mesa Para Dos — Kany García
Pausa — Ricky Martin
3:33 — Debi Nova
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
La Conquista del Espacio — Fito Paez (Winner)
Aura — Bajofondo
MONSTRUO — Cami
Sobrevolando — Cultura ProféticaMiss Colombia” — Lido Pimienta
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
Un Canto por México, Vol. 1 — Natalia Lafourcade (Winne
Hecho en México — Alejandro Fernández
La Serenata — Lupita Infante
Bailando Sones y Huampangos con Mariachi Sol De Mexico De Jose Hernandez — Mariachi Sol De Mexico De Jose Hernandez
Ayayay! — Christian Nodal
Best Tropical Latin Album
40 — Grupo Niche (Winner)
Mi Tumbao — José Alberto “El Ruiseñor”
Infinito — Edwin Bonilla
Sigo Cantando al Amor (Deluxe) — Jorge Celedon & Sergio Luis
Memorias de Navidad — Víctor Manuelle
Best American Roots Performance
I Remember Everything — John Prine (Winner)
Colors — Black Pumas
Deep In Love — Bonny Light Horseman
Short and Sweet — Brittany Howard
I’ll Be Gone — Norah Jones & Mavis Staples
Best American Roots Song
I Remember Everything — John Prince (Winner)
Cabin — The Secret Sisters
Ceiling to the Floor — Sierra Hull
Home to — Sarah Jarosz
Man Without a Soul — Lucinda Williams
Best Americana Album
World on the Ground” — Sarah Jarosz — Winner
Old Flowers — Courtney Marie Andrews
Terms of Surrender” — Hiss Golden Messenger
El Dorado — Marcus King
Good Souls Better Angels — Lucinda Williams
Best Bluegrass Album
Home — Billy Strings — Winner
Man on Fire — Danny Barnes
To Live in Two Worlds, Vol. 1 — Thomm Jutz
North Carolina Songbook — Steep Canyon Rangers
The John Hartford Fiddle Tune Project, Vol. 1 — Various Artists
Best Traditional Blues Album
Rawer than Raw — Bobby Rush — Winner
All My Dues are Paid — Frank Bey
You Make Me Feel — Don Bryant
That’s What I Heard — Robert Cray Band
Cypress Grove — Jimmy “Duck” Holmes
Best Contemporary Blues Album
- “Have You Lost Your Mind Yet?” — Fantastic Negrito — Winner
- “Live at the Paramount” — Ruthie Foster Big Band
- “The Juice” — G. Love
- “Blackbirds” — Bettye LaVette
- “Up and Rolling” — North Mississippi Allstars
Best Folk Album
“All the Good Times” — Gillian Welch & David Rawlings — Winner
“Bonny Light Horseman” — Bonny Light Horseman
“Thanks for the Dance” — Leonard Cohen
“Song for Our Daughter” — Laura Marling
“Saturn Return” — The Secret Sisters
Best Regional Roots Music Album
“Atmosphere” — New Orleans Nightcrawlers — Winner
“My Relatives – ‘Nikso’ Kowaiks” — Black Lodge Singers
“Cameron Dupuy and The Cajun Troubadours” — Cameron Dupuy And TheCajun Troubadours
“Lovely Sunrise” — N? Wai ?Eh?
“A Tribute to Al Berard” — Sweet Cecilia
Best Reggae Album
“Got to Be Tough” — Toots & The Maytals — Winner
“Upside Down 2020” — Buju Banton
“Higher Place” — Skip Marley
“It All Comes Black to Love” — Maxi Priest
“One World” — The Wailers
Best Global Music Album
“Twice as Tall” — Burna Boy — Winner
“Fu Chronicles” — Antibalas
“Agora” — Bebel Gilberto
“Love Letters” — Anoushka Shankar
“Amadjar” — Tinariwen
Best Children’s Album
“All the Ladies” — Joanie Leeds — Winner
“Be a Pain: An Album for Young (and Old) Leaders” — Alastair Moock And Friends
“I’m an Optimist” — Dog On Fleas
“Songs for Singin'” — The Okee Dokee Brothers
“Wild Life” — Justin Roberts
Best Comedy Album
“Black Mitzvah” — Tiffany Haddish — Winner
“I Love Everything” — Patton Oswalt
“The Pale Tourist” — Jim Gaffigan
“Paper Tiger” — Bill Burr
“23 Hours to Kill” — Jerry Seinfeld
Best Musical Theater Album
agged Little Pill” — Winner
“Amélie”
“American Utopia on Broadway”
“Little Shop of Horrors”
“The Prince of Egypt”
“Soft Power”
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
“Jojo Rabbit” — Various artists — Winner
“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” — Various artists
“Bill & Ted Face the Music” — Various artists
“Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga” — Various artists
“Frozen II” — Various artists
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media
“Joker” — Hildur Guðnadóttir, composer — Winner
“Ad Astra” — Max Richter, composer
“Becoming” — Kamasi Washington, composer
“1917” — Thomas Newman, composer
“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” — John Williams, composer
Best Song Written for Visual Media
“No Time to Die” (from No Time to Die) — Billie Eilish (Winner)
“Beautiful Ghosts” (from Cats) — Taylor Swift
“Carried Me with You” (from Onward) — Brandi Carlile
“Into the Unknown” (from Frozen II) — Idina Menzel featuring AURORA
“Stand Up” (from Harriet) — Cynthia Erivo
Best Instrumental Composition
Sputnik” — Maria Schneider (Winner)
“Baby Jack” — Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra
“Be Water II” — Christian Sands
“Plumfield” — Alexandre Desplat
“Strata” — Remy Le Boeuf’s Assembly Of Shadows featuring Anna Webber & Eric Miller
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
“Donna Lee” — John Beasley — Winner
“Bathroom Dance” — Hildur Guðnadóttir
“Honeymooners” — Remy Le Boeuf’s Assembly Of Shadows
“Lift Every Voice and Sing” — Jarrett Johnson Featuring Alvin Chea
“Uranus: The Magician” — Jeremy Levy Jazz Orchestra
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
“He Won’t Hold You” — Jacob Collier featuring Rapsody (Winner)
“Asas Fechadas” — Maria Mendes Featuring John Beasley & Orkest Metropole
“Desert Song” — Säje
“From This Place” — Pat Metheny featuring Meshell Ndegeocello
“Slow Burn” — Becca Stevens featuring Jacob Collier, Mark Lettieri, Justin Stanton, Jordan Perlson, Nic Hard, Keita Ogawa, Marcelo Woloski & Nate Werth
Best Recording Package
“Vols. 11 & 12″ — Doug Cunningham & Jason Noto, art directors (Desert Sessions) — (Winner)
Everyday Life” — Pilar Zeta, art director (Coldplay)
“Funeral” — Kyle Goen, art director (Lil Wayne)
“Healer” — Julian Gross & Hannah Hooper, art directors (Grouplove)
“On Circles” — Jordan Butcher, art director (Caspian)
Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package
“Ode to Joy” — Lawrence Azerrad & Jeff Tweedy, art directors (Wilco) —Winner
“Flaming Pie (Collector’s Edition)” — Linn Wie Andersen, Simon Earith, Paul McCartney & James Musgrave, art directors (Paul McCartney)
“Giants Stadium 1987, 1989, 1991” — Lisa Glines & Doran Tyson, art directors (Grateful Dead)
“Mode” — Jeff Schulz, art director (Depeche Mode)
“The Story of Ghostly International” — Michael Cina & Molly Smith, art directors (Various Artists)
Best Album Notes
“Dead Man’s Pop” — Bob Mehr, album notes writer (The Replacements) —(Winner)
“At The Minstrel Show: Minstrel Routines From The Studio, 1894-1926” —Tim Brooks, album notes writer (Various Artists)
“The Bakersfield Sound: Country Music Capital Of The West, 1940-1974” —Scott B. Bomar, album notes writer (Various Artists)
“The Missing Link: How Gus Haenschen Got Us From Joplin To Jazz And Shaped The Music Business” — Colin Hancock, album notes writer (Various Artists)
“Out Of A Clear Blue Sky” — David Sager, album notes writer (Nat Brusiloff)
Best Historical Album
It’s Such A Good Feeling: The Best Of Mister Rogers” — Mister Rogers — Winner
“Celebrated, 1895-1896″ — Unique Quartette
Hittin’ The Ramp: The Early Years (1936 – 1943)” — Nat King Cole
1999 Super Deluxe Edition” — Prince
Souvenir” — Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark
Throw Down Your Heart: The Complete Africa Sessions” — Béla Fleck
Hyperspace” — Drew Brown, Andrew Coleman, Shawn Everett, Serban Ghenea, David Greenbaum, Jaycen Joshua, Beck Hansen & Mike Larson, engineers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer (Beck) — Winner
Black Hole Rainbow” — Shawn Everett & Ivan Wayman, engineers; Bob Ludwig, mastering engineer (Devon Gilfillian)
Expectations” — Gary Paczosa & Mike Robinson, engineers; Paul Blakemore, mastering engineer (Katie Pruitt)
Jaime” — Shawn Everett, engineer; Shawn Everett, mastering engineer (Brittany Howard)
“25 Trips” — Shani Gandhi & Gary Paczosa, engineers; Adam Grover, mastering engineer (Sierra Hull)
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Andrew Watt — Winner
Jack Antonoff
Dan Auerbach
Dave Cobb
Flying Lotus
Best Remixed Recording
“Roses (Imanbek Remix)” — Imanbek Zeikenov, remixer (SAINt JHN) — Winner
“Do You Ever (RAC Mix) — RAC, remixer (Phil Good)
“Imaginary Friends (Morgan Page Remix)” — Morgan Page, remixer (Deadmau5)
“Praying for You (Louie Vega Main Remix) — Louie Vega, remixer (Jasper Street Co.)
“Young & Alive (Bazzi vs. Haywyre Remix)” — Haywyre, remixer (Bazzi)
Best Engineered Album, Classical
“Shostakovich: Symphony No. 13, ‘Babi Yar'” — David Frost & Charlie Post, engineers; Silas Brown, mastering engineer (Riccardo Muti & Chicago Symphony Orchestra) — Winner
Danielpour: The Passion of Yeshua” — Bernd Gottinger, engineer (JoAnn Falletta, James K. Bass, Adam Luebke, UCLA Chamber Singers, Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra & Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus)
Gershwin: Porgy and Bess” — David Frost & John Kerswell, engineers; Silas Brown, mastering engineer (David Robertson, Eric Owens, Angel Blue, Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & Chorus)
Hynes: Fields” — Kyle Pyke, engineer; Jesse Lewis & Kyle Pyke, mastering engineers (Devonté Hynes & Third Coast Percussion)
Ives: Complete Symphonies” — Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, engineers; Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, mastering engineers (Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmonic)
Producer of the Year, Classical
David Frost — (Winner)
Blanton Alspaugh
Jesse Lewis
Dmitry Lipay
Elaine Martone
Best Orchestral Performance
Ives: Complete Symphonies — Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic) — Winner
Aspects of America – Pulitzer Edition — Carlos Kalmar, conductor (Oregon Symphony)
Concurrence — Daníel Bjarnason, conductor (Iceland Symphony Orchestra)
Copland: Symphony No. 3 — Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)
Lutos?awski: Symphonies No. 2 & 3 — Hannu Lintu, conductor (Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra)
Best Opera Recording
Gershwin: Porgy and Bess — David Robertson, conductor; Angel Blue & Eric Owens; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus) — Winner
Dello Joio: The Trial at Rouen — Gil Rose, conductor; Heather Buck & Stephen Powell; Gil Rose, producer (Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Odyssey Opera Chorus)
Floyd, C: Prince of Players — William Boggs, conductor; Keith Phares & Kate Royal; Blanton Alspaugh, producer (Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra; Florentine Opera Chorus)
Handel: Agrippina — Maxim Emelyanychev, conductor; Joyce DiDonato; Daniel Zalay, producer (Il Pomo D’Oro)
Zemlinsky: Der Zwerg — Donald Runnicles, conductor; David Butt Philip & Elena Tsallagova; Peter Ghirardini & Erwin Stürzer, producers (Orchestra Of The Deutsche Oper Berlin; Chorus Of The Deutsche Oper Berlin)
Best Choral Performance
Danielpour: The Passion of Yeshua — JoAnn Falletta, conductor; James K. Bass & Adam Luebke, chorus masters (James K. Bass, J’Nai Bridges, Timothy Fallon, Kenneth Overton, Hila Plitmann & Matthew Worth; Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus & UCLA Chamber Singers) — (Winner)
Carthage — Donald Nally, conductor (The Crossing)
Kastalski: Requiem — Leonard Slatkin, conductor; Charles Bruffy, Steven Fox & Benedict Sheehan, chorus masters (Joseph Charles Beutel & Anna Dennis; Orchestra Of St. Luke’s; Cathedral Choral Society, The Clarion Choir, Kansas City Chorale & The Saint Tikhon Choir)
Moravec: Sanctuary Road — Kent Tritle, conductor (Joshua Blue, Raehann Bryce-Davis, Dashon Burton, Malcolm J. Merriweather & Laquita Mitchell; Oratorio Society Of New York Orchestra; Oratorio Society Of New York Chorus)
Once Upon a Time — Matthew Guard, conductor (Sarah Walker; Skylark Vocal Ensemble)
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
Contemporary Voices — Pacifica Quartet (Winner)
Healing Modes — Brooklyn Rider
Hearne, T,: Place — Ted Hearne, Steven Bradshaw, Sophia Byrd, Josephine Lee, Isaiah Robinson, Sol Ruiz, Ayanna Woods & Place Orchestra
Hynes: Fields — Devonté Hynes & Third Coast Percussion
The Schumann Quartets — Dover Quartet
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
Theofanidis: Concerto for Viola and Chamber Orchestra — Richard O’Neill; David Alan Miller, conductor (Albany Symphony) — Winner
Adés: Concerto for Piano and Orchestra — Kirill Gerstein; Thomas Adès, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra)
Beethoven: Complete Piano Sonatas — Igor Levit
Bohemian Tales — Augustin Hadelich; Jakub Hr?ša, conductor (Charles Owen; Symphonieorchester Des Bayerischen Rundfunks)
Destination Rachmaninov – Arrival — Daniil Trifonov; Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor (The Philadelphia Orchestra)
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
Smyth: The Prison — Sarah Brailey & Dashon Burton; James Blachly, conductor (Experiential Chorus; Experiential Orchestra) —(Winner)
American Composers at Play – William Bolcom, Ricky Ian Gordon, Lori Laitman, John Musto — Stephen Powell (Attacca Quartet, William Bolcom, Ricky Ian Gordon, Lori Laitman, John Musto, Charles Neidich & Jason Vieaux)
Clairières – Songs by Lili & Nadia Boulanger — Nicholas Phan; Myra Huang, accompanist
Farinelli — Cecilia Bartoli; Giovanni Antonini, conductor (Il Giardino Armonico)
A Lad’s Love — Brian Giebler; Steven McGhee, accompanist (Katie Hyun, Michael Katz, Jessica Meyer, Reginald Mobley & Ben Russell)
Best Classical Compendium
Thomas, M.T.: From the Diary of Anne Frank & Meditations on Rilke” — Isabel Leonard; Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Jack Vad, producer — (Winner)
Adès Conducts Adès — Mark Stone & Christianne Stotijn; Thomas Adès, conductor; Nick Squire, producer
Saariaho: Graal Théâtre; Circle Map, Neiges, Vers Toi Qui Es Si Loin — Clément Mao-Takacs, conductor; Hans Kipfer, producer
Serebrier: Symphonic Bach Variations; Laments and Hallelujahs; Flute Concerto — José Serebrier, conductor; Jens Braun, producer
Woolf, L.P.: Fire and Blood — Matt Haimovitz; Julian Wachner, conductor; Blanton Alspaugh, producerBest Contemporary Classical Composition
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
Rouse: Symphony No. 5 — Christopher Rouse, composer (Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony) — Winner
Adès: Concerto for Piano and Orchestra” — Thomas Adès, composer (Kirill Gerstein, Thomas Adès & Boston Symphony Orchestra)
Danielpour: The Passion of Yeshua” — Richard Danielpour, composer (JoAnn Falletta, James K. Bass, Adam Luebke, UCLA Chamber Singers, Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra & Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus)
Floyd, C.: Prince of Players — Carlisle Floyd, composer (William Boggs, Kate Royal, Keith Phares, Florentine Opera Chorus & Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra)
Hearne, T.: Place — Ted Hearne, composer (Ted Hearne, Steven Bradshaw, Sophia Byrd, Josephine Lee, Isaiah Robinson, Sol Ruiz, Ayanna Woods & Place Orchestra)
Best Music Video
Brown Skin Girl — Beyoncé, Saint Jhn & Wizkid Featuring Blue Ivy Carter — (Winner)
Life Is Good — Future Featuring Drake
Lockdown — Anderson .Paak
Adore You — Harry Styles
Goliath — Woodkid
Best Music Film
Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice — Linda Ronstadt (Winner)
Beastie Boys Story — Beastie Boys
Black Is King — Beyoncé
We Are Freestyle Love Supreme — Freestyle Love Supreme
That Little Ol’ Band From Texas — ZZ Top
