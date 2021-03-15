The 63rd annual Grammy Awards held on Sunday night, March 14.

It was hosted by Trevor Noah from the Los Angeles convention center, just across the street from the award show’s usual location at the staples center.

Due to the pandemic, there was no live audience for the Grammys this year, except for a limited number of performers and nominees.

Performers at the event included Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Cardi B, Burna Boy, Megan Thee Stallion.

Burna Boy won the ‘Best Global Music Album’ category while Wizkid won the ‘Best Music Video’ for his song with Beyoncé; Brown Skin Girl, from Lion King The Gift album.

Below is the full list of winners, including Beyoncé who picked up the 28th Grammy win of her career, breaking the record for the most Grammy wins ever by a female artist and most Grammy wins ever by a singer.

Record of the Year

Everything I Wanted – Billie Eilish (Winner)

Black Parade – Beyoncé

Colors – Black Pumas

Rockstar – DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch

Say So – Doja Cat

Don’t Start Now – Dua Lipa

Circles – Post Malone

Savage – Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé

Album of the Year

Folklore — Taylor Swift (Winner)

Chilombo — Jhené Aiko

Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition) — Black Pumas

Everyday Life — Coldplay

Djesse Vol. 3 — Jacob Collier

Women in Music Pt. III — Haim

Future Nostalgia — Dua Lipa

Hollywood’s Bleeding — Post Malone

Song of the Year

I Can’t Breathe — H.E.R. (Winner)

Black Parade — Beyoncé

The Box — Roddy Ricch

Cardigan — Taylor Swift

Circles — Post Malone

Don’t Start Now — Dua Lipa

Everything I Wanted — Billie Eilish

If the World Was Ending — JP Saxe featuring Julia Michaels

Best New Artist

Megan Thee Stallion — (Winner)

Ingrid Andress

Phoebe Bridgers

Noah Cyrus

Chika

D Smoke

Doja Cat

Kaytranada

Best Pop Solo Performance

Watermelon Sugar — Harry Styles (Winner)

Yummy — Justin Bieber

Say So — Doja Cat

Everything I Wanted — Billie Eilish

Don’t Start Now — Dua Lipa

Cardigan — Taylor Swift

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Rain on Me — Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande (Winner)

Un Dia (One Day) — J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy

Intentions — Justin Bieber featuring Quavo

Dynamite — BTS

Exile — Taylor Swift featuring Bon Iver

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

American Standard — James Taylor (Winner)

Blue Umbrella — Burt Bacharach & Daniel Tashian

True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter — Harry Connick Jr.

Unfollow the Rules — Rufus Wainwright

Judy — Renée Zellweger

Best Pop Vocal Album

Future Nostalgia — Dua Lipa — (Winner)

Changes — Justin Bieber

Chromatica — Lady Gaga

Fine Line — Harry Styles

Folklore — Taylor Swift

Best Dance Recording

10% — Kaytranada featuring Kali Uchis (Winner)

On My Mind — Diplo & Sidepiece

My High — Disclosure, Aminé and Slowthai

The Difference — Flume featuring Toro y Moi

Both of Us — Jayda G

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Bubba” — Kaytranada — Winner

Kick I — Arca

Energy — Disclosure

Planet’s Mad — Baauer

Good Faith — Madeon

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Live at the Royal Albert Hall — Snarky Puppy (Winner)

Axiomm— Christian Scott Atunde Adjuah

Chronology of a Dream: Live at The Village Vanguard — Jon Batiste

Take the Stairs — Black Violin

Americana — Grégoire Maret, Romain Collin & Bill Frisell

Best Rock Performance

Shameika — Fiona Apple (Winner)

The Steps — HAIM

Stay High — Brittany Howard

Not — Big Thief

Kyoto — Phoebe Bridgers

Daylight — Grace Potter

Best Metal Performance

Bum-Rush — Body Count (Winner)

Underneath — Code Orange

The In-Between — In This Moment

Bloodmoney — Poppy

Executioner’s Tax (Swing of the Axe) — Power Trip

Best Rock Song

Stay High — Brittany Howard (Winner)

Kyoto — Phoebe Bridgers

Lost in Yesterday — Tame Impala

Not — Big Thief

Shameika — Fiona Apple

Best Rock Album

The New Abnormal — The Strokes (Winner)

A Hero’s Death — Fontaines D.C.

Kiwanuka — Michael Kiwanuka

Daylight — Grace Potter

Sound & Fury — Sturgill Simpson

Best Alternative Music Album

Fetch the Bolt Cutters — Fiona Apple — Winner

Hyperspace — Beck

Punisher — Phoebe Bridgers

Jaime — Brittany Howard

The Slow Rush — Tame Impala

Best R&B Performance

Black Parade — Beyoncé (Winner)

Lightning & Thunder — Jhené Aiko featuring John Legend

All I Need — Jacob Collier featuring Mahalia & Ty Dolla $ign

Goat Head — Brittany Howard

See Me — Emily King

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Anything for You — Ledisi — Winner

Sit On Down — The Baylor Project featuring Jean Baylor & Marcus Baylor

Wonder What She Thinks of Me — Chloe x Halle

Let Me Go — Mykal Kilgore

Distance — Yebba

Best R&B Song

Better Than I Imagined — Robert Glasper featuring H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello (Winner)

Black Parade — Beyoncé

Collide — Tiana Major9 & EARTHGANG

Do It — Chloe x Halle

Slow Down — Skip Marley & H.E.R.

Best Progressive R&B Album

It Is What It Is — Thundercat (Winner)

Chilombo — Jhené Aiko

Ungodly Hour — Chloe x Halle

Free Nationals — Free Nationals

F*** Yo Feelings — Robert Glasper

Best R&B Album

Bigger Love — John Legend (Winner)

Happy 2 Be Here — Ant Clemons

Take Time — Giveon

To Feel Love — Luke James

All Rise — Gregory Porter

Best Rap Performance

Savage — Megan thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé (Winner)

Deep Reverence — Big Sean featuring Nipsey Hussle

Bop — DaBaby

Whats Poppin — Jack Harlow

The Bigger Picture — Lil Baby

Dior — Pop Smoke

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Lockdown — Anderson .Paak (Winner)

Rockstar — DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch

Laugh Now Cry Later — Drake featuring Lil Durk

The Box — Roddy Ricch

Highest in the Room — Travis Scott

Best Rap Song

Savage — Megan thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé (Winner)

The Bigger Picture — Lil Baby

The Box — Roddy Ricch

Laugh Now Cry Later — Drake featuring Lil Durk

Rockstar — DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch

Best Rap Album

King’s Disease — Nas (Winner)

Black Habits — D Smoke

Alfred — Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist

A Written Testimony — Jay Electronica

The Allegory — Royce da 5’9″

Best Country Solo Performance

When My Amy Prays — Vince Gill — (Winner)

Stick That in Your Country Song — Eric Church

Who You Thought I Was — Brandy Clark

Bluebird — Miranda Lambert

Black Like Me — Mickey Guyton

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

10,000 Hours — Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber (Winner)

All Night — Brothers Osborne

Ocean — Lady A

Sugar Coat — Little Big Town

Some People Do — Old Dominion

Best Country Song

Crowded Table — The Highwomen (Winner)

Bluebird — Miranda Lambert

The Bones — Maren Morris

More Hearts Than Mine — Ingrid Andress

Some People Do — Old Dominion

Best Country Album

Wildcard — Miranda Lambert (Winner)

Nightfall — Little Big Town

Never Will — Ashley McBryde

Lady Like — Ingrid Andress

Your Life Is a Record — Brandy Clark

Best New Age Album

More Guitar Stories — Jim “Kimo” West — Winner

Songs from the Bardo — Laurie Anderson, Tenzin Choegyal & Jesse Paris Smith

Periphery — Priya Darshini

Form//Less — Superposition

Meditations — Cory Wong & Jon Batiste

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

All Blues — Chick Corea, soloist (Winner)

Guinevere — Christian Scott Atunde Adjuah, soloist

Pachamama — Regina Carter, soloist

Tomorrow is the Question — Julian Lage, soloist

Celia — Gerald Clayton, soloist

Moe Honk — Joshua Redman, soloist

Best Jazz Vocal Album

Secrets are the Best Stories — Kurt Elling featuring Danilo Pérez (Winner)

ONA — Thana Alexa

Modern Ancestors — Carmen Lundy

Holy Room: Live at Alte Oper — Somi With Frankfurt Radio Big Band

What’s the Hurry — Kenny Washington

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Trilogy 2 — Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade (Winner)

on the tender spot of every calloused moment — Ambrose Akinmusire

Waiting Game — Terri Lyne Carrington and Social Science

Happening: Live at the Village Vanguard — Gerald Clayton

RoundAgain — Redman Mehldau McBride Blade

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

Data Lords — Maria Schneider Orchestra (Winner)

Dialogues on Race — Gregg August

Monk’estra Plays John Beasley — John Beasley

The Intangible Between — Orrin Evans and The Captain Black Big Band

Songs You Like a Lot — John Hollenbeck with Theo Bleckmann, Kate McGarry, Gary Versace and The Frankfurt Radio Big Band

Best Latin Jazz Album

Four Questions — Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra (Winner)

Tradiciones — Afro-Peruvian Jazz Orchestra

City of Dreams — Chico Pinheiro

Viento y Tiempo – Live at Blue Note Tokyo — Gonzalo Rubalcaba & Aymée Nuviola

Trane’s Delight — Poncho Sanchez

Best Gospel Performance/Song

Movin’ On — Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music (Winner)

Wonderful is Your Name — Melvin Crispell III

Release (Live) — Ricky Dillard featuring Tiff Joy

Come Together — Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins Presents: The Good News

Won’t Let Go — Travis Greene

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

There Was Jesus — Zach Williams & Dolly Parton (Winner)

The Blessing (Live) — Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes & Elevation Worship

Sunday Morning — Lecrae featuring Kirk Franklin

Holy Water — We the Kingdom

Famous For (I Believe) — Tauren Wells featuring Jenn Johnson

Best Gospel Album

Gospel According to PJ — PJ Morton (Winner)

2econd Wind: ReadY — Anthony Brown & group therAPy

My Tribute — Myron Butler

Choirmaster — Ricky Dillard

Kierra — Kierra Sheard

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Jesus is King — Kanye West (Winner)

Run to The Father — Cody Carnes

All of My Best Friends — Hillsong Young & Free

Holy Water — We the Kingdom

Citizen of Heaven — Tauren Wells

Best Roots Gospel Album

Celebrating Fisk! (The 150th Anniversary Album) — Fisk Jubilee Singers (Winner)

Beautiful Day — Mark Bishop

20/20 — The Crabb Family

What Christmas Really Means — The Erwins

Something Beautiful — Ernie Haase & Signature Sound

Best Latin Pop Album or Urban Album

YHLQMDLG — Bad Bunny (Winner)

Por Primera Vez — Camilo

Mesa Para Dos — Kany García

Pausa — Ricky Martin

3:33 — Debi Nova

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

La Conquista del Espacio — Fito Paez (Winner)

Aura — Bajofondo

MONSTRUO — Cami

Sobrevolando — Cultura ProféticaMiss Colombia” — Lido Pimienta

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

Un Canto por México, Vol. 1 — Natalia Lafourcade (Winne

Hecho en México — Alejandro Fernández

La Serenata — Lupita Infante

Bailando Sones y Huampangos con Mariachi Sol De Mexico De Jose Hernandez — Mariachi Sol De Mexico De Jose Hernandez

Ayayay! — Christian Nodal

Best Tropical Latin Album

40 — Grupo Niche (Winner)

Mi Tumbao — José Alberto “El Ruiseñor”

Infinito — Edwin Bonilla

Sigo Cantando al Amor (Deluxe) — Jorge Celedon & Sergio Luis

Memorias de Navidad — Víctor Manuelle

Best American Roots Performance

I Remember Everything — John Prine (Winner)

Colors — Black Pumas

Deep In Love — Bonny Light Horseman

Short and Sweet — Brittany Howard

I’ll Be Gone — Norah Jones & Mavis Staples

Best American Roots Song

I Remember Everything — John Prince (Winner)

Cabin — The Secret Sisters

Ceiling to the Floor — Sierra Hull

Home to — Sarah Jarosz

Man Without a Soul — Lucinda Williams

Best Americana Album

World on the Ground” — Sarah Jarosz — Winner

Old Flowers — Courtney Marie Andrews

Terms of Surrender” — Hiss Golden Messenger

El Dorado — Marcus King

Good Souls Better Angels — Lucinda Williams

Best Bluegrass Album

Home — Billy Strings — Winner

Man on Fire — Danny Barnes

To Live in Two Worlds, Vol. 1 — Thomm Jutz

North Carolina Songbook — Steep Canyon Rangers

The John Hartford Fiddle Tune Project, Vol. 1 — Various Artists

Best Traditional Blues Album

Rawer than Raw — Bobby Rush — Winner

All My Dues are Paid — Frank Bey

You Make Me Feel — Don Bryant

That’s What I Heard — Robert Cray Band

Cypress Grove — Jimmy “Duck” Holmes

Best Contemporary Blues Album

“Have You Lost Your Mind Yet?” — Fantastic Negrito — Winner

“Live at the Paramount” — Ruthie Foster Big Band

“The Juice” — G. Love

“Blackbirds” — Bettye LaVette

“Up and Rolling” — North Mississippi Allstars

Best Folk Album

“All the Good Times” — Gillian Welch & David Rawlings — Winner

“Bonny Light Horseman” — Bonny Light Horseman

“Thanks for the Dance” — Leonard Cohen

“Song for Our Daughter” — Laura Marling

“Saturn Return” — The Secret Sisters

Best Regional Roots Music Album

“Atmosphere” — New Orleans Nightcrawlers — Winner

“My Relatives – ‘Nikso’ Kowaiks” — Black Lodge Singers

“Cameron Dupuy and The Cajun Troubadours” — Cameron Dupuy And TheCajun Troubadours

“Lovely Sunrise” — N? Wai ?Eh?

“A Tribute to Al Berard” — Sweet Cecilia

Best Reggae Album

“Got to Be Tough” — Toots & The Maytals — Winner

“Upside Down 2020” — Buju Banton

“Higher Place” — Skip Marley

“It All Comes Black to Love” — Maxi Priest

“One World” — The Wailers

Best Global Music Album

“Twice as Tall” — Burna Boy — Winner

“Fu Chronicles” — Antibalas

“Agora” — Bebel Gilberto

“Love Letters” — Anoushka Shankar

“Amadjar” — Tinariwen

Best Children’s Album

“All the Ladies” — Joanie Leeds — Winner

“Be a Pain: An Album for Young (and Old) Leaders” — Alastair Moock And Friends

“I’m an Optimist” — Dog On Fleas

“Songs for Singin'” — The Okee Dokee Brothers

“Wild Life” — Justin Roberts

Best Comedy Album

“Black Mitzvah” — Tiffany Haddish — Winner

“I Love Everything” — Patton Oswalt

“The Pale Tourist” — Jim Gaffigan

“Paper Tiger” — Bill Burr

“23 Hours to Kill” — Jerry Seinfeld

Best Musical Theater Album

agged Little Pill” — Winner

“Amélie”

“American Utopia on Broadway”

“Little Shop of Horrors”

“The Prince of Egypt”

“Soft Power”

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

“Jojo Rabbit” — Various artists — Winner

“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” — Various artists

“Bill & Ted Face the Music” — Various artists

“Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga” — Various artists

“Frozen II” — Various artists

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

“Joker” — Hildur Guðnadóttir, composer — Winner

“Ad Astra” — Max Richter, composer

“Becoming” — Kamasi Washington, composer

“1917” — Thomas Newman, composer

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” — John Williams, composer

Best Song Written for Visual Media

“No Time to Die” (from No Time to Die) — Billie Eilish (Winner)

“Beautiful Ghosts” (from Cats) — Taylor Swift

“Carried Me with You” (from Onward) — Brandi Carlile

“Into the Unknown” (from Frozen II) — Idina Menzel featuring AURORA

“Stand Up” (from Harriet) — Cynthia Erivo

Best Instrumental Composition

Sputnik” — Maria Schneider (Winner)

“Baby Jack” — Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

“Be Water II” — Christian Sands

“Plumfield” — Alexandre Desplat

“Strata” — Remy Le Boeuf’s Assembly Of Shadows featuring Anna Webber & Eric Miller

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

“Donna Lee” — John Beasley — Winner

“Bathroom Dance” — Hildur Guðnadóttir

“Honeymooners” — Remy Le Boeuf’s Assembly Of Shadows

“Lift Every Voice and Sing” — Jarrett Johnson Featuring Alvin Chea

“Uranus: The Magician” — Jeremy Levy Jazz Orchestra

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

“He Won’t Hold You” — Jacob Collier featuring Rapsody (Winner)

“Asas Fechadas” — Maria Mendes Featuring John Beasley & Orkest Metropole

“Desert Song” — Säje

“From This Place” — Pat Metheny featuring Meshell Ndegeocello

“Slow Burn” — Becca Stevens featuring Jacob Collier, Mark Lettieri, Justin Stanton, Jordan Perlson, Nic Hard, Keita Ogawa, Marcelo Woloski & Nate Werth

Best Recording Package

“Vols. 11 & 12″ — Doug Cunningham & Jason Noto, art directors (Desert Sessions) — (Winner)

Everyday Life” — Pilar Zeta, art director (Coldplay)

“Funeral” — Kyle Goen, art director (Lil Wayne)

“Healer” — Julian Gross & Hannah Hooper, art directors (Grouplove)

“On Circles” — Jordan Butcher, art director (Caspian)

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

“Ode to Joy” — Lawrence Azerrad & Jeff Tweedy, art directors (Wilco) —Winner

“Flaming Pie (Collector’s Edition)” — Linn Wie Andersen, Simon Earith, Paul McCartney & James Musgrave, art directors (Paul McCartney)

“Giants Stadium 1987, 1989, 1991” — Lisa Glines & Doran Tyson, art directors (Grateful Dead)

“Mode” — Jeff Schulz, art director (Depeche Mode)

“The Story of Ghostly International” — Michael Cina & Molly Smith, art directors (Various Artists)

Best Album Notes

“Dead Man’s Pop” — Bob Mehr, album notes writer (The Replacements) —(Winner)

“At The Minstrel Show: Minstrel Routines From The Studio, 1894-1926” —Tim Brooks, album notes writer (Various Artists)

“The Bakersfield Sound: Country Music Capital Of The West, 1940-1974” —Scott B. Bomar, album notes writer (Various Artists)

“The Missing Link: How Gus Haenschen Got Us From Joplin To Jazz And Shaped The Music Business” — Colin Hancock, album notes writer (Various Artists)

“Out Of A Clear Blue Sky” — David Sager, album notes writer (Nat Brusiloff)

Best Historical Album

It’s Such A Good Feeling: The Best Of Mister Rogers” — Mister Rogers — Winner

“Celebrated, 1895-1896″ — Unique Quartette

Hittin’ The Ramp: The Early Years (1936 – 1943)” — Nat King Cole

1999 Super Deluxe Edition” — Prince

Souvenir” — Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark

Throw Down Your Heart: The Complete Africa Sessions” — Béla Fleck

Hyperspace” — Drew Brown, Andrew Coleman, Shawn Everett, Serban Ghenea, David Greenbaum, Jaycen Joshua, Beck Hansen & Mike Larson, engineers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer (Beck) — Winner

Black Hole Rainbow” — Shawn Everett & Ivan Wayman, engineers; Bob Ludwig, mastering engineer (Devon Gilfillian)

Expectations” — Gary Paczosa & Mike Robinson, engineers; Paul Blakemore, mastering engineer (Katie Pruitt)

Jaime” — Shawn Everett, engineer; Shawn Everett, mastering engineer (Brittany Howard)

“25 Trips” — Shani Gandhi & Gary Paczosa, engineers; Adam Grover, mastering engineer (Sierra Hull)

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Andrew Watt — Winner

Jack Antonoff

Dan Auerbach

Dave Cobb

Flying Lotus

Best Remixed Recording

“Roses (Imanbek Remix)” — Imanbek Zeikenov, remixer (SAINt JHN) — Winner

“Do You Ever (RAC Mix) — RAC, remixer (Phil Good)

“Imaginary Friends (Morgan Page Remix)” — Morgan Page, remixer (Deadmau5)

“Praying for You (Louie Vega Main Remix) — Louie Vega, remixer (Jasper Street Co.)

“Young & Alive (Bazzi vs. Haywyre Remix)” — Haywyre, remixer (Bazzi)

Best Engineered Album, Classical

“Shostakovich: Symphony No. 13, ‘Babi Yar'” — David Frost & Charlie Post, engineers; Silas Brown, mastering engineer (Riccardo Muti & Chicago Symphony Orchestra) — Winner

Danielpour: The Passion of Yeshua” — Bernd Gottinger, engineer (JoAnn Falletta, James K. Bass, Adam Luebke, UCLA Chamber Singers, Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra & Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus)

Gershwin: Porgy and Bess” — David Frost & John Kerswell, engineers; Silas Brown, mastering engineer (David Robertson, Eric Owens, Angel Blue, Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & Chorus)

Hynes: Fields” — Kyle Pyke, engineer; Jesse Lewis & Kyle Pyke, mastering engineers (Devonté Hynes & Third Coast Percussion)

Ives: Complete Symphonies” — Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, engineers; Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, mastering engineers (Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmonic)

Producer of the Year, Classical

David Frost — (Winner)

Blanton Alspaugh

Jesse Lewis

Dmitry Lipay

Elaine Martone

Best Orchestral Performance

Ives: Complete Symphonies — Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic) — Winner

Aspects of America – Pulitzer Edition — Carlos Kalmar, conductor (Oregon Symphony)

Concurrence — Daníel Bjarnason, conductor (Iceland Symphony Orchestra)

Copland: Symphony No. 3 — Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)

Lutos?awski: Symphonies No. 2 & 3 — Hannu Lintu, conductor (Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra)

Best Opera Recording

Gershwin: Porgy and Bess — David Robertson, conductor; Angel Blue & Eric Owens; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus) — Winner

Dello Joio: The Trial at Rouen — Gil Rose, conductor; Heather Buck & Stephen Powell; Gil Rose, producer (Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Odyssey Opera Chorus)

Floyd, C: Prince of Players — William Boggs, conductor; Keith Phares & Kate Royal; Blanton Alspaugh, producer (Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra; Florentine Opera Chorus)

Handel: Agrippina — Maxim Emelyanychev, conductor; Joyce DiDonato; Daniel Zalay, producer (Il Pomo D’Oro)

Zemlinsky: Der Zwerg — Donald Runnicles, conductor; David Butt Philip & Elena Tsallagova; Peter Ghirardini & Erwin Stürzer, producers (Orchestra Of The Deutsche Oper Berlin; Chorus Of The Deutsche Oper Berlin)

Best Choral Performance

Danielpour: The Passion of Yeshua — JoAnn Falletta, conductor; James K. Bass & Adam Luebke, chorus masters (James K. Bass, J’Nai Bridges, Timothy Fallon, Kenneth Overton, Hila Plitmann & Matthew Worth; Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus & UCLA Chamber Singers) — (Winner)

Carthage — Donald Nally, conductor (The Crossing)

Kastalski: Requiem — Leonard Slatkin, conductor; Charles Bruffy, Steven Fox & Benedict Sheehan, chorus masters (Joseph Charles Beutel & Anna Dennis; Orchestra Of St. Luke’s; Cathedral Choral Society, The Clarion Choir, Kansas City Chorale & The Saint Tikhon Choir)

Moravec: Sanctuary Road — Kent Tritle, conductor (Joshua Blue, Raehann Bryce-Davis, Dashon Burton, Malcolm J. Merriweather & Laquita Mitchell; Oratorio Society Of New York Orchestra; Oratorio Society Of New York Chorus)

Once Upon a Time — Matthew Guard, conductor (Sarah Walker; Skylark Vocal Ensemble)

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

Contemporary Voices — Pacifica Quartet (Winner)

Healing Modes — Brooklyn Rider

Hearne, T,: Place — Ted Hearne, Steven Bradshaw, Sophia Byrd, Josephine Lee, Isaiah Robinson, Sol Ruiz, Ayanna Woods & Place Orchestra

Hynes: Fields — Devonté Hynes & Third Coast Percussion

The Schumann Quartets — Dover Quartet

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

Theofanidis: Concerto for Viola and Chamber Orchestra — Richard O’Neill; David Alan Miller, conductor (Albany Symphony) — Winner

Adés: Concerto for Piano and Orchestra — Kirill Gerstein; Thomas Adès, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra)

Beethoven: Complete Piano Sonatas — Igor Levit

Bohemian Tales — Augustin Hadelich; Jakub Hr?ša, conductor (Charles Owen; Symphonieorchester Des Bayerischen Rundfunks)

Destination Rachmaninov – Arrival — Daniil Trifonov; Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor (The Philadelphia Orchestra)

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Smyth: The Prison — Sarah Brailey & Dashon Burton; James Blachly, conductor (Experiential Chorus; Experiential Orchestra) —(Winner)

American Composers at Play – William Bolcom, Ricky Ian Gordon, Lori Laitman, John Musto — Stephen Powell (Attacca Quartet, William Bolcom, Ricky Ian Gordon, Lori Laitman, John Musto, Charles Neidich & Jason Vieaux)

Clairières – Songs by Lili & Nadia Boulanger — Nicholas Phan; Myra Huang, accompanist

Farinelli — Cecilia Bartoli; Giovanni Antonini, conductor (Il Giardino Armonico)

A Lad’s Love — Brian Giebler; Steven McGhee, accompanist (Katie Hyun, Michael Katz, Jessica Meyer, Reginald Mobley & Ben Russell)

Best Classical Compendium

Thomas, M.T.: From the Diary of Anne Frank & Meditations on Rilke” — Isabel Leonard; Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Jack Vad, producer — (Winner)

Adès Conducts Adès — Mark Stone & Christianne Stotijn; Thomas Adès, conductor; Nick Squire, producer

Saariaho: Graal Théâtre; Circle Map, Neiges, Vers Toi Qui Es Si Loin — Clément Mao-Takacs, conductor; Hans Kipfer, producer

Serebrier: Symphonic Bach Variations; Laments and Hallelujahs; Flute Concerto — José Serebrier, conductor; Jens Braun, producer

Woolf, L.P.: Fire and Blood — Matt Haimovitz; Julian Wachner, conductor; Blanton Alspaugh, producerBest Contemporary Classical Composition

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

Rouse: Symphony No. 5 — Christopher Rouse, composer (Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony) — Winner

Adès: Concerto for Piano and Orchestra” — Thomas Adès, composer (Kirill Gerstein, Thomas Adès & Boston Symphony Orchestra)

Danielpour: The Passion of Yeshua” — Richard Danielpour, composer (JoAnn Falletta, James K. Bass, Adam Luebke, UCLA Chamber Singers, Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra & Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus)

Floyd, C.: Prince of Players — Carlisle Floyd, composer (William Boggs, Kate Royal, Keith Phares, Florentine Opera Chorus & Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra)

Hearne, T.: Place — Ted Hearne, composer (Ted Hearne, Steven Bradshaw, Sophia Byrd, Josephine Lee, Isaiah Robinson, Sol Ruiz, Ayanna Woods & Place Orchestra)

Best Music Video

Brown Skin Girl — Beyoncé, Saint Jhn & Wizkid Featuring Blue Ivy Carter — (Winner)

Life Is Good — Future Featuring Drake

Lockdown — Anderson .Paak

Adore You — Harry Styles

Goliath — Woodkid

Best Music Film

Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice — Linda Ronstadt (Winner)

Beastie Boys Story — Beastie Boys

Black Is King — Beyoncé

We Are Freestyle Love Supreme — Freestyle Love Supreme

That Little Ol’ Band From Texas — ZZ Top

