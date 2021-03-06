Controversial businessman, Mike Eze Nwalie Nwogu more popularly known as PrettyMike who was arrested by the Lagos State Police Command for breaching Covid19 protocols is still being detained at the Bar Beach Police Station cell for being unable to meet his bail conditions.

PrettyMike was arrested following the recent raid of Cubana and the arrest of 172 workers and clubbers at the Victoria Island branch of the nightclub for flouting COVID-19 rules.

He is a consultant in the Cubana group.

The Lagos State Police Command has been on the trail of the owner of Cubana accused of violating a curfew imposed on residents by the Lagos State Government.

Confirming his arrest, Commissioner of Police (CP) Hakeem Odumosu said Pretty Mike would be charged to court.

“We have arrested him and I have directed that be transferred to Ikeja where he would be charged to court,” Odumosu said.

According to the Lagos police spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, PrettyMike was charged to the Mobile court in Oshodi yesterday and is yet to meet his bail conditions which includes N1 million, a traditional ruler who would stand as a surety as well someone who owns a landed property.

”He is a consultant and manager of the place. He was charged to the mobile court yesterday but he has not met his bail conditions. He is still with them there in taskforce Oshodi. He has not met his bail conditions which includes One million naira, a traditional ruler and someone who owns a landed property. He is still looking for those ones,”Adejobi said.

