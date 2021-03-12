Controversy has trailed the reported abduction of over 70 passengers who were on their way to attend the Maulud celebration in Sokoto State.

The travellers were reportedly kidnapped along Kankara–Sheme road in Katsina State.

Speaking with newsmen, multiple sources in the area gave conflicting figures as to the exact number of persons kidnapped. Despite all of these, the state’s police command has said nobody was kidnapped.

While a source told Vanguard that about 70 were kidnapped, another source said that 50 of the passengers were screened out of which 30 of them were whisked away.

Eyewitness stressed that the incident happened about 11 pm on Thursday night when the persons were travelling in big buses.

In reaction to the development, the Spokesperson of the Katsina State Police Command, SP Gambo Isah debunked the report, saying the passengers were not kidnapped.

He said they were apprehensive when they came in contact with the bandits, a development that prompted them to flee into the bush for safety.

SP Isah said so far all the passengers numbering about 43 have been found.

“It is not true. What happened was that on Thursday night around 23:15hrs, there were these passengers from Gombe state going to Sokoto for Maulid, so between Sheme and Kankara,

“I think maybe bandits came out and these people were apprehensive and abandoned the vehicle and fled into the forest for safety. Three vehicles going towards Sheme and one heading towards Kankara.

“Later this morning, the search parties and DPO went and all the passengers about 43 have been found,” the PPRO said.

