The charges include accusations of repeated statutory sodomy, statutory rape and sexual contact with a student under the age of 17. He also faces 56 charges of abuse or neglect of a child and one count of child molestation.

Allegations of physical abuse by Mr Householder include incidents where he allegedly slapped, hit and struck girls with objects. He is also accused of pushing a victim’s face into manure and pouring hot sauce down a victim’s throat, among other offences.

The 22 charges against Mrs Householder, 55, do not involve sexual contact but detail allegations of neglect and abuse and the use of restraints including placing one victim in a “secluded room with no light or sound for an extensive period of time”.

The Missouri attorney general said officials had identified 16 victims so far and described the case as one of the most widespread against young girls and women in Missouri history.