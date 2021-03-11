The owners of a shuttered religious boarding school in Missouri, USA, are facing dozens of criminal charges after abuse allegations were made on TikTok.
Boyd and Stephanie Householder face more than 100 charges, including dozens relating to child neglect and abuse.
Attorney general Eric Schmitt said the pair had perpetrated “horrific, sexual, physical, and mental abuse”.
Their daughter, Amanda, has been vocal about exposing alleged abuse at the ‘Circle of Hope Girls’ Ranch they ran.
She set up a TikTok page in 2020 which gave a platform to people voicing allegations about the institution.
After the videos gained prominence, the Cedar county Sheriff’s department opened an investigation and about two dozen girls were removed by state authorities.
The couple then shut the boarding school, which they started in 2006, and placed the property up for sale, according to local reports.
Both pleaded not guilty during their initial court appearance on Wednesday, 10 March.
Boyd Householder, 71, faces 79 felony charges and one misdemeanour charge.
The charges include accusations of repeated statutory sodomy, statutory rape and sexual contact with a student under the age of 17. He also faces 56 charges of abuse or neglect of a child and one count of child molestation.
Allegations of physical abuse by Mr Householder include incidents where he allegedly slapped, hit and struck girls with objects. He is also accused of pushing a victim’s face into manure and pouring hot sauce down a victim’s throat, among other offences.
The 22 charges against Mrs Householder, 55, do not involve sexual contact but detail allegations of neglect and abuse and the use of restraints including placing one victim in a “secluded room with no light or sound for an extensive period of time”.
The ‘Circle of Hope Girls Ranch’ was an institution in Cedar County, Missouri, which opened in 2006.
On a now-deleted website, the school said it aimed to ‘help young ladies who were destroying their lives through poor choices and behaviours and change their future’.
It also said the Bible and religious teaching was central to its reform programme.
