The National Industrial Court has fixed April 5 for the adoption of the final written addresses in an N8 million damage suit filed by a former lecturer of the University of Ibadan , Prof. Adenike Ogunshe.

Ogunshe dragged the university to the Industrial Court sitting in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, over the alleged unlawful termination of her appointment.

Until the termination of her appointment, Ogunshe had taught in the Department of Microbiology, Faculty of Science, UI.

She demanded the sum of N8 million damages against the institution in court with the claim that due process was not followed with her sack by the institution.

At the resumed hearing of the suit on Wednesday, Counsel to the University of Ibadan, Adebayo Ajayi, informed the court that he had communicated to the institution’s management on December 14, 2020, the directive of the court to settle the matter out of court.

Ajayi, who was in company with retired Prof. Oluwole Osunubi and Prof. Ishola Fashidi, who were appointed by the institution to resolve the matter, told the court he could not get the cooperation of the claimant’s counsel.

Justice John Peters later asked the professors to brief the court on their findings why trying to settle the matter.

Osunubi and Fashidi told the court that they discovered that the UI Department of Microbiology, where the claimant worked, was not willing to re-appoint the claimant unless she apologises and amends her ways.

The claimant’s counsel, Femi Aborisade, told the court that there was an indication that the defendants are not willing to settle the matter amicably.

Aborisade said the institution being the employer of the claimant does not need to consult the Microbiology Department on their decision on settlement, if they were serious about the settlement.

He said it was the University of Ibadan that ought to take a decision on the settlement and not the department. He then urged the court to allow him move his application for adoption of final written address.

Peters in his declaration said it was wrong for the Microbiology department to insist on not taking the claimant back, adding that they are all employees and no law allows the employee to dictate to the employer.

He stated that there was the need for the parties to tolerate one another, adding that “I am still appealing to counsel to find a way to resolve the matter amicably. I don’t see any dispute that is beyond amicable settlement.

Section 20 of the National Industrial Court Act encourages reconciliation and amicable settlement of matters.”

The judge then adjourned the matter till April 5 for adoption of final written addresses by the parties.

