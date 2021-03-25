Two yahoo boys, Tobiloba Ibrahim Bakare and Alimi Seun Sikiru have been sentenced by an Ikeji Special Offences Court to three years imprisonment each for hacking the emails of British Airways, Turkish Airways and KLM.

It was gathered that the yahoo boys hacked the accounts and stole $750,000 and N120million.

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo, who convicted the yahoo boys, also ordered the forfeiture of their N204,041,216.82 cash to the federal government, as well as other luxury cars and houses in highbrow parts of Lagos.

Among the items forfeited are a Mercedes Benz E500, a Toyota Hilux 2020 model; a five-bedroom duplex at Ibrahim Beto Street, Osapa London, Lekki, Lagos; a four-bedroom semi-detached duplex at Ologolo Jakande, Lekki, and a four-bedroom semi-detached duplex in Southern View Estate, Mayor Court, Chevron Alternative Road, Lekki, Lagos.

Justice Taiwo sentenced Bakare and Sikiru on Monday, following their guilty plea to six counts of conspiracy and retaining of the stolen items, and the plea bargain agreement they entered with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The prosecuting counsel, Idris Mohammed told the judge that the EFCC received credible intelligence of an alleged case of suspicious transaction and money laundering reported on September 2, 2020, following which its Advance Fee Fraud Section began an investigation. Mohammed said the investigation led to the conviction of a computer fraudster, Kehinde Adelakun and his firm, Alvine International Resources Ventures in October 2020.

