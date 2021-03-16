An Iyaganku chief magistrate court in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, has ordered that Iskilu Wakili, a notorious Fulani war lord in the state, be remanded in a correctional facility.

Wakili was arrested by the Oodua Peoples Congress and other security outfits in Kajola, Ibarapa area of the state, and subsequently handed over to the police.

Residents of Ibarapa had accused the war lord of having links to kidnappers in the area. He was also accused of being a leader of armed Fulani herders who attack farmers, destroy their farmland and rape their women.

With the eviction of the Seriki Fulani, Abdulkadri Saliu, from Igangan in Ibarapaland, many had thought the end had come to the oppression and constant anguish farmers were subjected to. Little did they know that their woes had just began.

With the Seriki gone, Wakili waxed stronger as he mounted no cross-zone on farms in an apparent bid to send warnings to the people of the town that he cannot be evicted. He shot farmers who trespassed the no cross-zone.

The police charged Wakili alongside his sons; Abu, Samaila and Aliyu Manu, on a six-count charge bordering on conspiracy, murder, kidnapping, and armed robbery.

Adewale Amos, the prosecuting counsel, told the court that Wakili and his sons allegedly conspired together to commit the offences. Amos alleged that on October 20, 2015, Wakili caused the death of one Akinwale Akande, a corporal, while he was on duty.

He also said that on August 15, 2020, Wakili and some other suspects kidnapped a woman and robbed her of N100, 000 in the Idi-Emi area of the state.

Emmanuel Idowu, the presiding judge, ordered that they be remanded in Abolongo correctional facility. Idowu ordered the police to return the case file to the state Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP).

He adjourned the matter until May 17 for mention.

