In a related development, Justice Mohammed Abubakar of the Federal High Court, Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Thursday sentenced one Wusu Opeyemi to five months imprisonment for criminal impersonation.

The offence contravenes section 22(2) (b)(I) and punishable under section 22(2)(b) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention Etc.)Act, 2015.

The 22-year-old undergraduate, who was arrested on October 14, 2020, was prosecuted on one count amended charge by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibadan Zonal Office, for fraudulently presenting himself as Jenny Smith, an American lady.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the charge read to him.

In view of his plea, the prosecution counsel, Mabas Mabur, prayed the court for his conviction.

Abubakar consequently convicted and sentenced him to five months in prison. He also ordered Wusu to restitute the sum of $500USD (Five hundred United States Dollars) to his victim, and forfeit his Samsung Galaxy S8 mobile phone to the Federal Government of Nigeria.