Court has sentenced Michael Lawal, a Taxify driver, to three-months in prison.
Lawal was convicted by a court sitting in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Monday, after he pleaded guilty to an amended one count charge bordering on obtaining money by false pretense, preferred against him by the Ibadan Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.
The court charge reads, “That Michael Lawal sometimes in the year 2020, in Ibadan, Oyo State, within the jurisdiction of this honourable Court, with intent to defraud, obtained gift cards from one Trevor, a white male by falsely representing to him that you are a white female by the name Cyndy Tyler from the United States of America, which pretense you knew to be false.”
After his plea before the court, Justice M. A. Odegbola convicted and sentenced him to three months in prison.
The judge also ordered the convict to restitute the sum of $50 (Fifty United States Dollars) to his victim through the EFCC and forfeit items recovered from him to the Federal Government.
In a related development, Justice Mohammed Abubakar of the Federal High Court, Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Thursday sentenced one Wusu Opeyemi to five months imprisonment for criminal impersonation.
The offence contravenes section 22(2) (b)(I) and punishable under section 22(2)(b) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention Etc.)Act, 2015.
The 22-year-old undergraduate, who was arrested on October 14, 2020, was prosecuted on one count amended charge by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibadan Zonal Office, for fraudulently presenting himself as Jenny Smith, an American lady.
The defendant pleaded guilty to the charge read to him.
In view of his plea, the prosecution counsel, Mabas Mabur, prayed the court for his conviction.
Abubakar consequently convicted and sentenced him to five months in prison. He also ordered Wusu to restitute the sum of $500USD (Five hundred United States Dollars) to his victim, and forfeit his Samsung Galaxy S8 mobile phone to the Federal Government of Nigeria.
