The management of Covenant University, Ota, Ogun State, has sacked Dr Stephen Ukenna, the lecturer of the institution who was earlier arrested for raping an underaged student of the school.

The Street Journal had earlier reported that men of the Ogun State Police Command arrested the lecturer for forcefully having carnal knowledge of the 17-year-old victim student in his office situated in the university’s campus.

According to the spokesperson of the state’s police command, the 41-year-old lecturer was arrested after the parents of the victim lodged a complaint at the Ota Police Area Command.

The parents reported that their daughter had called them on phone from the school to narrate the incident to them.

The victim said that the lecturer invited her to his office pretending that he wanted to plan a surprise birthday party for her close friend, however, turned around to rape her.

“But on getting to the lecture’s office, he locked the office door and forcefully had sex with her on top of the table in his office.

“On interrogation, the suspect admitted having carnal knowledge of the victim but was unable to give any reason for his action,” the police said in a statement.

The lecturer was dismissed with immediate effect as approved by the President of the University’s board, Bishop David Oyedepo, who is also the Chancellor of the institution.

The lecturer who is an Alumnus of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Nigeria joined Covenant University in 2017 as a lecturer in the Department of Marketing.

