Covid-19 vaccination in Lagos has gained momentum as the state government has announced that it vaccinated 12,720 people in the last 48 hours with jabs of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Prof. Akin Abayomi, the state Commissioner for Health, made the disclosure in a tweet on his verified Twitter account @ProfAkinAbayomi, on Thursday.

Having kick-started distribution on March 15 across 88 vaccination centres, the commissioner said that of the 12, 720 people vaccinated, 6,535 were males, while 6,185 females.

The state had earlier vaccinated 268 people on March 12 at three centres as part of the activities of the vaccine roll-out, while 4,954 were vaccinated on March 15 across the 88 designated vaccine sites across the state.

Breaking down the category of people vaccinated on March 16, Abayomi said that healthcare workers, other frontline workers and strategic leaders in the state were vaccinated.

The commissioner noted that the total number of people vaccinated on the reported date was 7,498, with sex distribution being 3,770 males and 3, 728 females.

“Number of male healthcare workers vaccinated were 1,510 and female healthcare workers were 1, 932, making a total of 3,442.

“Other frontline workers vaccinated were 2,116 males and 1,680 females, totalling 3,796,” he said.

The commissioner said that 260 strategic leaders in the state were inoculated, comprising 144 men and 116 women.

The Street Journal had earlier reported that that the Lagos State Government published a list of 88 vaccination centres where residents could access the AstraZeneca jabs.

The government warned that getting the vaccines outside of those centres was prohibited and stiff penalties will be the end result.

“Vaccination outside of these locations in Lagos State is highly prohibited, and will attract heavy sanctions through our regulatory agencies,” the commissioner warned.

He assured residents that there was no cause for anxiety concerning getting vaccinated.

“I encourage Lagos residents to be readily available for vaccination, just as Mr Governor @jidesanwoolu, frontline workers and I have been vaccinated. “It is our personal and collective responsibility to be vaccinated to prevent the severity of third and fourth waves of COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

